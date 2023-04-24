Business
Is stock investing the same as gambling?
Investment cynics, and there are quite a few, think that stocks are too dangerous a place to put your hard-earned money, hoping for growth. They compare it to betting in a casino. I heard this a lot following the stock market crash of 2022. We asked a seasoned financial advisor Rick Kahler, President of Kahler Financial Group to Rapid City, SD, for his thoughts on the stock-casino comparison.
Larry Light: Is investing in the stock market like gambling? I often hear this comparison.
Rick Kahler: It certainly carries a reasonable amount of risk. Yet, done correctly, investing in the market is not a remote game.
For comparison, consider games of chance. The best to play is blackjack. If you play each hand statistically correctly, the odds of winning over a long period of play are 0%, but you will lose less money than with other games. In blackjack, for every $100 you bet, you will only lose $1 to $2 and that’s if you play every hand perfectly, which you won’t. Other games of chance have considerably worst odds than blackjack. Keno and slots lead the pack, with 100% odds of losing up to $50 for every $100 bet over time. Gambling can only be considered an investment if you own a casino.
Light: And the stock market?
Kahler: Casinos are very different from the stock market, where the possibility of a positive return over a long period, say 10 years, is greater than 94%. In other words, the probability of losing in the long term is only 6%, compared to 100% with gambling. For every $100 traded, there is a 94% chance that you will earn an additional $96 after 10 years ( a 7% annual return), and I’m cautious. Past performance indicates that the annual return of US equities has ranged from 9% to 14% over the last 10 to 30 years.
The crucial phrase, as I said a moment ago, is done correctly, which basically means investing rather than speculating. Speculation, namely gambling, has a short-term horizon and is usually fast-paced and full of adrenaline and excitement. Proper investing, on the other hand, takes a long view and is very slow and boring.
Light: Can we play on the stock market?
Kahler: Absolutely. Badly done, putting money on the stock market is not investing at all. It’s a game of excess, with chances of losing money like playing any game of chance.
Here are some common examples of gambling that is often disguised as an investment: Frequent trading in securities, also known as day trading; non-diversified bets on single stocks; trying to buy low and sell high; buy naked puts, options and shorts; play on the futures markets; and play in the cryptocurrency markets
All of these activities are speculation and not investment.
Light: What does an investment in the stock market look like?
Kahler: This can include putting your money in exchange-traded funds, also known as ETFs, or mutual funds that hold thousands of diversified stocks around the world, such as a global index equity fund. Then you leave that money alone untouched for 10 years or more. It’s boring. It doesn’t require studying the stock market, picking winners or avoiding losers.
Almost anyone can invest successfully. The key is to stay bored by not panicking when the markets drop 50%, which they can do, and not selling when you think they are high. Once your funds are invested in a low-cost index fund, avoiding the stock is your friend. The odds of success play heavily in your favor.
Light: Any other thoughts on the subject?
Kahler: Of course, there’s a caveat: you have a time horizon of 10 years or more and you don’t need any of these short-term funds. As ethical financial advisors will tell you, markets fluctuate and there will be times when your portfolio will lose value. In the long term, however, there is a good chance that it will increase. That’s why a diversified portfolio, left alone, invests, not plays. This is also why investing, done correctly, involves starting as early as possible.
