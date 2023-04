Indian stocks set to open higher as strong earnings improve mood

BENGALURU, April 24 (Reuters) – Indian shares were expected to open higher on Monday as improved quarterly results from heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) and ICICI Bank Ltd (ICBK.NS) eased concerns over a lackluster earnings start to the season. India’s NSE equity futures listed on the Singapore exchange rose 0.29% to 17,690 at 8:10 am IST. Global equities were subdued as investors digest corporate earnings and the growing likelihood of a US Federal Reserve rate hike on May 3. The focus on domestic equities would remain on earnings in the week ahead, two analysts said. India’s most valuable company, Reliance Industries, posted 19% profit growth in the fourth quarter, helped by strong performance in the oil-chemicals (O2C) segment, after market hours on Friday. Private lender ICICI Bank posted a 30% jump in net profit in the March quarter, helped by improving net interest income and loan growth. Strong earnings from both companies, which account for nearly 20% of the Nifty 50’s total weighting, could ease sentiment soured by weak earnings and outlook for major information technology companies, analysts added. The benchmark Nifty 50 index ended a three-week winning streak on Friday, led by IT stocks. Foreign institutional investors extended their selling streak for five consecutive sessions on Friday, unloading 21.17 billion rupees ($258.1 million) worth of shares. IndusInd Bank Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAJA.NS), Bajaj Finance Ltd (BJFN.NS), Maruti Suzuki Ltd (MRTI.NS), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HLL.NS), Axis Bank Ltd (AXBK.NS), ACC Ltd (ACC.NS), Wipro Ltd (WIPR.NS), Ultratech Cement Ltd (ULTC.NS) and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KTKM.NS) are among the companies due to release their quarterly figures this week. Actions to watch: ** Yes Bank Ltd (YESB.NS): The lender’s net profit fell 45% in the March quarter due to higher provisions. Learn more **Tejas Networks Ltd (TEJS.NS): Co’s consolidated after-tax loss narrows in the fourth quarter. **HDFC Asset Management Co Ltd (HDFA.NS): The company obtains final approval from market regulator SEBI to change control of the company. ** Monday Earnings: IndusInd Bank Ltd, Century Textiles & Industries Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd, Mahindra Logistics Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra Ltd, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd, NELCO Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, IIFL Securities Ltd. ($1 = 82.0300 Indian rupees) Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

