Morning auction: All aboard the tech hype train as profits rumble





April 24 (Reuters) – A preview of the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole. It was a lackluster start to a busy week dotted with technology benefits and major data on both sides of the Atlantic. Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, Google and Intel are all reporting this week. Just five tech stocks have accounted for two-thirds of S&P 500 gains this year, so a lot hinges on the outcome. Wedbush Securities analysts report positive surprises from tech majors, with a focus on cost cutting and job cuts in the industry. “We also believe that a major narrative of tech earnings season will be the AI ​​arms race and that each Big Tech player will inform investors of their own AI monetization ambitions/strategy as Redmond battles Google and other tech stalwarts for the AI ​​trophy,” they wrote. The data includes the first reading of US GDP which is expected to slow to 2.0% for the March quarter from 2.6%, although the Atlanta Fed’s trusty tracker GDP Now picked 2.5%. The employment cost index and the measure of core personal consumption expenditure inflation will help sharpen expectations for next week’s Federal Reserve meeting. Futures are pricing a quarter-point rise to 89%, suggesting the market would move further on a weak outcome in either number. The surprising strength of business surveys in Europe suggested that EU GDP could also beat growth forecasts by 0.2% q/q in the first quarter. A bad omen for inflation was a rise in wheat prices after Russia threatened to end a grain deal allowing Ukrainian exports, raising concerns about global supplies. Another risk simmering in the background is the US debt ceiling, with the House due to vote on the Republican plan to extend the debt ceiling in exchange for spending cuts. Even if passed, it is highly unlikely to overtake the Democratic-controlled Senate, and analysts are beginning to worry that the government will run out of money sooner than expected due to weak tax payments. The cost of insuring exposure to US sovereign debt hit its highest level since 2011 last week. Spreads on US five-year credit default swaps widened to 51 basis points, more than double their level at the start of the year. One-year CDS soared to around 100 basis points, well above the 82 basis points seen during the US sovereign debt downgrade in 2011. BofA analyst Michael Gapen warns that the risks of breaching the debt ceiling are worse than in 2013 as the deficit is larger as a percentage of GDP and the economy may already be in recession. He assumes that the damage that can be inflicted by not raising the cap will most likely lead to a deal, but the risk is that it will take a massive equity sell-off and widening of credit spreads before that happens. Key developments that could influence markets on Monday: – The head of the French central bank, François Villeroy de Galhau, speaks on the role of central banks in relation to climate change during a financial event in London – Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity Survey Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

