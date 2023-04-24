Business
The world’s largest power line of its kind to provide clean energy to 1.8 million UK homes and boost energy security
- The LionLink power line between the UK and the Netherlands will provide enough electricity to power more homes than Manchester and Birmingham combined
- Deal reached as Grant Shapps leads delegation of leading companies to key North Sea summit
- As part of the government’s renewed desire to work with businesses to contribute to the growth of the economy
The world’s largest multi-purpose power line will be built under the North Sea, boosting the UK’s energy supply with enough energy to power 1.8 million more homes than Birmingham and Manchester combined.
The new LionLink will connect the UK and the Netherlands to offshore wind farms, bringing clean, affordable and safe energy to Britain, which will help lower household bills and further distance Russia from Putin of the energy market.
The cross-border power line will be only the second of its kind in the world, the first having been built by Germany and Denmark. However, it will be able to carry more than four times the amount of electricity than its predecessor, making it the largest of its kind in terms of capacity anywhere in the world.
While normal interconnectors only connect two countries, the versatile LionLink will connect the UK and the Netherlands with each other as well as simultaneously with offshore wind farms in the heart of the North Sea.
The government announces the innovative UK-Netherlands project as Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps leads a British trade delegation to Belgium’s crucial North Sea summit today, with the aim to strengthen our collective energy security through new renewable energies and interconnection projects.
This is part of the government’s efforts to work with businesses to grow the economy, one of the Prime Minister’s five priorities. Boosting clean energy not only helps create better-paying jobs across the country, but also enhances economic security by reducing dependence on foreign gas supplies.
The summit will see nine countries meet in Ostend to agree on their ambitions for the construction of future offshore wind farms. While there, the energy security secretary is also expected to sign a landmark deal with Denmark to boost trade in cheaper, cleaner energy.
Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps said:
Today’s historic agreement with the Netherlands connects our two countries through this exciting feat of innovation and engineering – the largest of its kind in the world that will provide enough electricity for more homes than in Manchester and Birmingham combined.
With the strong ties we have with our northern European neighbors gathered today at the North Sea Summit, we are strengthening our energy security and sending a strong signal to Putin Russia that the era of his dominance over the global electricity markets are well and truly over.
I’m proud to have the best of British energy companies and organizations with me, flying the British business flag and demonstrating our cutting-edge expertise in cleaner, cheaper and safer renewable technologies – helping to achieve one of our five priorities for developing the economy.
Ben Wilson, President of National Grid Ventures, said:
Connecting wind farms to multiple markets simultaneously is a game-changer for energy infrastructure and brings us one step closer to realizing the enormous green energy potential of the North Sea.
Not only can we deploy every spare electron where it’s needed most, but we can also help reduce the impact of infrastructure on coastal communities.
We now need the right policy, legal and regulatory framework to achieve this and establish a mutually beneficial North Sea Grid to deliver a cleaner, fairer, safer and more affordable energy future for UK and EU consumers.
The countries participating in today’s summit alongside the UK are Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Norway and the Netherlands.
The new LionLink will carry 1.8 GW of electricity, compared to Germany and Denmark’s Kass-Frslev (Kriegers flag), which carries 0.4 GW. It will be developed by National Grid Ventures and TenneT and will be operational in the early 2030s.
This builds on the 8.4GW interconnection capacity the UK has and LionLink alone will increase this capacity by up to a fifth, meaning cleaner and more affordable energy for homes and businesses. British.
This increased interconnectivity also means that LionLink will benefit both UK coastal communities and the environment by reducing the need for new onshore construction and visible infrastructure, as well as mitigating the impact on the North Sea fauna.
Britain’s world-class innovation, knowledge and skills in the North Sea energy sector are set to bring £20bn a year investment to UK coastal regions and create 40,000 jobs qualified greens in Britain.
Manon van Beek, CEO of TenneT, said:
We are convinced that offshore hubs configured in a meshed DC network should form the backbone of the North Sea powerhouse.
It’s an increasingly shared vision, and for us, it’s more than a vision for the future.
In fact, we’re already doing it by launching this groundbreaking LionLink project right now. It’s a first step and a great opportunity to learn as the offshore network takes shape.
Minister Rob Jetten, Climate and Energy for the Netherlands:
With the North Sea becoming the largest supplier of green electricity to the Netherlands and large parts of Europe, we are ready to expand the interconnection between the two countries. LionLink provides nearly 2 gigawatts of electricity to both countries, enough to power 2 million homes.
This new connection further strengthens energy security and energy independence in Europe. Close collaboration on offshore wind energy and interconnection between North Sea countries is imperative.
Thus, in the event of a wind power surplus, it can be instantly shared to places with power shortages, and vice versa.
The Energy Security Secretary is also expected to sign a memorandum of understanding between the UK and Denmark today, which will ensure further collaboration on the transition from fossil fuels to renewable technologies, including offshore wind.

