What happens to buybuy BABY with Bed Bath & Beyond considering bankruptcy

The leading US retailer of specialty baby products will close all 120 stores, following parent company Bed Bath & Beyonds filing for bankruptcy on Sunday. buybuy BABY and its website will remain open for the time being, along with 360 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, as the company secured a $240 million loan to help fund its operations during bankruptcy. Store closing sales will begin on Wednesday as the company uses the Chapter 11 procedure to put itself up for sale. He said if he managed to find a buyer, the business would move away from store closings. If a buyer fails to show up for all or part of their business, Bed Bath & Beyond will most likely be fully liquidated and cease operations. Neil Saunders, retail analyst and managing director of GlobalData Retail, said Bed Bath & Beyond would be a shadow of its former self if it emerged from bankruptcy. Buybuy BABY activity is the only part of the deal that is likely to generate buyer interest, Saunders said. Saunders said the former retail giant could only move online, but that could mean reduced visibility and a much tougher business model from a profit perspective. Bed bath and beyond acquired buybuy BABY for $67 million in 2007. At the time, the chain operated eight stores in New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia. The baby and toddler stores were founded in 1996 by Richard and Jeffrey Feinstein, sons of Bed Bath & Beyonds co-founder. It was among the stores acquired by the company in the 2000s: Harmon Stores, Christmas Tree Shops, buybuy BABY and Cost Plus World Market. Bed Bath & Beyond placed some hope in buybuy BABY as it struggled to survive. Ryan Cohen, the firm’s former activist investor, said in a March 2022 letter that buybuy BABY was worth more than the total market capitalization of Bed Bath & Beyond and should be seen as a spin-off or looking for a buyer to privatize the whole company. Last year, former Bed Bath & Beyonds CEO Mark Tritton said a bright spot for the company was its bridal and baby categories, noting an increase in such sales in early 2022. Tritton was fired last June after just three years at the helm of the ailing company. He joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2019 from Target, where he was responsible for expanding its private label brands. Yet the company already shut down five buybuy Baby sites earlier this year. In its bankruptcy filing, Bed Bath & Beyond said it had $5.2 billion in debt and only $4.4 billion in assets. The rise of online shopping and the popularity of Walmart



(WMT)Target



(TGT) and Costco



(COST)which attracted customers with lower prices and a wider range of merchandise, contributed to the chains' demise. Thank you to all of our loyal customers. We have made the difficult decision to begin phasing out our operations, a statement at the top of the company's website said Sunday morning.

