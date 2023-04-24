How the home giant went bankruptExBulletin



A total of 10 shoppers roamed the vast and visibly sparse aisles of a Bed Bath & Beyond in Northern Virginia on a recent Sunday.

“Is it me or is it particularly cold in here?” one shopper asked another, pushing an empty cart past a wall of identical quilts. She scanned the bare cul-de-sac of the interior decor which displayed a few mirrors and a scuffed wall shelf. A fluorescent light buzzed and flickered above our heads.

Once an unstoppable retailer considered a “category killer” for its triumph over many rivals, Bed Bath & Beyond has now filed for bankruptcy. It plans to start closing its 360 Bed Bath & Beyond stores and its 120 BuyBuy Baby stores. A vision of this channel’s survival is bleak.

“I remember thinking it was like Sears’ last days here,” Daniel Callahan of Louisville, Kentucky, said of a visit to the once-beloved Bed Bath & Beyond a few months ago. . “I found myself not buying anything,” he said. Shortly after, this store indeed closed its doors.

Bed Bath & Beyond enters bankruptcy distraught and turbulent, after several failed turnarounds, abrupt management reshuffles, a rise and crash as a meme stock, store closures, job cuts and numerous job offers. last minute financing. For months the chain has lost both money and shoppers, struggling to restock shelves as suppliers and banks cut its bills.

Beneath the chaos, the home equipment giant was faced with a fundamental question: in a world that shops online, teeming with competitors, where does it fit?

A cultural icon is born

Launched in 1971 with two towel and bedding stores in New Jersey, Bed Bath & Beyond grew even during the Great Recession. It outlasted its main rival Linens ‘n Things, later buying BuyBuy Baby, global market and online retailer One Kings Lane. As of 2018, the chain had over 1,500 stores.



His ubiquitous, never-expiring 20% ​​off Big Blue coupon became such a part of the American shopping fabric that even mobster Whitey Bulger had one in his kitchen drawer. TV show vast city built a whole subplot around it. (Bed Bath & Beyond will stop accepting coupons on April 26.)

The chain had also devised a secret power play: unlike most retailers, Bed Bath let local managers choose what they sold in their stores, catering to the particular tastes of shoppers in their area.

“Floor to ceiling, stack ’em high and watch ’em fly, that was kind of our motto,” said Beth Grossfeld, who spent 13 years in Bed Bath & Beyond’s marketing division. “And the customers loved it. It was like a scavenger hunt. You got what you wanted and 10 other things.”

A hesitant search for identity begins

But over time, Bed Bath & Beyond faced a growing team of rivals: Amazon, Target, Wayfair and West Elm. The company wandered in search of its niche.



“I would go to a meeting and it would be ‘we have to be…the destination for home, more upscale, interior design, more furniture,'” said Amy Laskin, former head of content marketing at Bed Bath. & Beyond, to NPR. .

“The next conversation would be ‘we need to be more competitive with Amazon. We have to be the destination with everything,’” she recalls. “Next thing you know, we were carrying diamond jewelry like Costco does.”

Bed Bath & Beyond seemed equally undecided about its online presence.

One of its founders later admitted The Wall Street Journal than the chain”missed the mark on the internet.” He created a dizzying website, but as late as 2019 he was running ads promoting “offline shopping“like his heart remained in the stores, with their piles of kitchen utensils, their walls of garbage cans and their piles of pillows.

“We were really going through a kind of [identity] crisis of trying to compete with our growing number of competitors,” said Grossfeld, who left Bed Bath & Beyond in 2019. “There were a lot of things we were trying to be that we weren’t.

Turnarounds fail to turn things around

That year, in 2019, a push from activist investors expelled the long-serving general manager and the company founders who remained on the board.

New CEO Mark Tritton arrived from Target with a big idea that had worked there: Bed Bath & Beyond would replace the big brands with its own more profitable private labels. The chain rushed to ‘declutter’ stores and close 200 underachievers. Instead of Ralph Lauren towels and Calphalon pans, new store brands like Everhome and Nestwell have appeared.



The moment turned out to be disastrous, coinciding with the pandemic supply chain rush. Just when shoppers stuck at home wanted everything Bed Bath & Beyond normally sells, top items like KitchenAid mixers disappeared from its shelves.

Soon, Tritton and other leaders were out but not before Bed Bath & Beyond spent $1 billion buying back its own shares. This decision benefits shareholders, and companies sometimes do so when they believe their shares are undervalued.

This belief was also shared by followers of activist investor Ryan Cohen of Chewy and GameStop. Cohen last year took a stake in the companyadvocating the sale of BuyBuy Baby. Her fans on Reddit and YouTube swelled the stock. Then, just as suddenly, Cohen sold its entire stake.

A future unfolds

For the quarter ending just after Black Friday 2022, the company’s losses widened by 42% and sales fell by a third. In the following quarter, sales fell again. Even Grossfeld, a devoted fan as a former employee, found it difficult to shop at Bed Bath & Beyond.

“[I thought] I know stores like the back of my hand and couldn’t find anything I needed to decorate a room for a photoshoot,” she said. “It was a really sad day.”

Bed Bath & Beyond worked to reverse the failed turnaround. Executive Sue Gove took the helm with a ‘back to basics’ plan to replenish big brands, but the brand’s suppliers were now anxious never to get paid. The same was true for the Bed Bath lenders.

In January, the chain defaults on some of its loans shortly after the warning, it may go bankrupt. The company announced dozens of additional store closures and sought breaks on rent. For months, it has exhausted many financial lifelines from banks and investors. Some owners have been reported to prepare new tenants. Its stock price drifted below $1, then below 50 cents.

Bed Bath & Beyond” is at a point where they can’t really invest in anything to turn their fortunes around. But even when the company had funds to invest to turn their fortunes around, they haven’t shown the ability to do so,” said David Silverman, who tracks retail at Fitch Ratings.

He pondered a big question that Bed Bath & Beyond raised in its filing on Sunday: Could the company sell itself into bankruptcy? Then he answered it with another, even bigger one: Given all his existential relapses, what exactly is this business worth?