West Texas educators and employers struggle to train and retain workers
ODESSA Educators and employers struggle to train, recruit and retain their workforce after the COVID-19 pandemic upends the way Texans learn and work, regional leaders tell the Federal Reserve Bank from Dallas last week.
Skilled workers, if they can be found, are burdened with financial constraints, such as finding good childcare and transportation or being able to afford certification courses, educators told the Fed. and Permian Basin business leaders on a listening tour. Local partnerships, public schools, local colleges and local businesses and not the federal government are the driving forces to address these issues, they said. But progress is slow.
The event, known as Fed Listens, took place at Odessa College and was the first in-person listening event for the Federal Reserve since the pandemic. Odessa is part of the Permian Basin, a constellation of more than 7,000 oil fields, and is often considered the energy capital of the United States. The working town is home to over 116,000 residents.
Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said while her agency is focused on fighting inflation, it’s also important to understand the needs and challenges of the workforce, which has caused the event last week.
The challenge of finding willing, skilled workers goes far beyond those who require specific skills, Bowman said. Our dynamic labor market has made it extremely difficult for growing businesses to find workers, which, if left unaddressed, could eventually undermine a strong economy.
Willie Taylor, CEO of the Permian Basin Workforce Board, said the region’s workforce demographics have changed over the years and are now younger and predominantly Hispanic. He has also found that people who come to the council for help finding jobs are looking for something with shorter training periods.
We find that child care can be an issue, Taylor said. Transportation can be an issue, whether they need clothing, utilities, or other things of that nature. We found all kinds of problems there.
Encouraging the right people to enter certain industries has also become a problem for education officials.
The challenge is to recruit students into fields where there are jobs available in our region, in everything from oil and gas to healthcare, said Steve Thomas, president of Midland College. Everything we do in Midland is based on the idea that we were going to develop our own, and we have had this philosophy for a long time because it is very difficult to recruit and retain employees and staff to come to this part of the world.
In an effort to recruit students early on, the Midland Independent School District partnered with Midland College to create career academies in business and information technology, health sciences, and petroleum. The program begins in ninth grade, and by the time students graduate from high school, they will be qualified to enter this field whether or not they go on to college.
It’s been so successful for us, we’ve actually reached the capacity of our academies, Thomas said. This allows students to engage early on, do college-level work, and see that there is a goal where they can have gainful employment as soon as they leave high school.
Odessa College also offers the first course free for all students and works with local employers to see what their needs are and how the college can help them. This includes adding short-term training programs or other courses that could potentially boost the workforce later.
We’re going to create something bespoke that will help their future employers because we know they rely on us to deliver that service,” said Greg Williams, President of Odessa College. It’s really important for us to meet students where they are, and it’s also important to meet employers where they are. This is how we evolve.
Education officials at the event said they saw problems starting with a lack of school readiness in pre-K and keeping parents involved in their children’s education. Scott Muri, superintendent of the Ector County Independent School District, said his district is struggling to engage parents in education as they face financial constraints. 66% of students live in poverty.
It is sometimes difficult to be hired because of these constraints, explained Muri. They are unable to participate in activities with their children, unable to financially support some of their academic, social and emotional needs.
One of the common unmet needs the Ector County School District discovered during the pandemic was lack of internet access for students. The state began to address broadband issues by creating the Texas Broadband Development Map, which shows statewide internet speeds and connectivity. However, advocates have disputed the accuracy of the map, which helps determine where billions of dollars in funding will go.
Although the Permian Basin appears mostly connected on the map, many areas are underserved. According to Muri, 39 percent of ISD students in Ector County did not have access to high-speed broadband at home. The district investigated and found that this was a problem for more than the families it serves; it was a community-wide problem.
Leaders from across the county have come together to form the ConnEctor Task Force, which is reviewing funds available for broadband development, such as $363 million in grants to the Texas Broadband Development Office from the U.S. Treasury more early this year. Texas is also set to receive billions of dollars through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Were in the process of seeking federal and state funds to support this effort, and it will require a local in-game skin, Muri said. But that goes back to the 39% of our families who didn’t have it but deserved it.
State legislators are also likely to enact House Bill 9, which would inject $5 billion into a broadband infrastructure fund to expand internet availability. Voters would have the final say on the investment later this year.
Disclosure: Odessa College has financially supported The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations, and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the journalism of the Tribune. Find a full list here.
