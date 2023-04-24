Stock market today: live updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on April 21, 2023.

Shares were flat on Monday as investors awaited a slew of earnings from big tech companies, along with new economic data releases.

THE Dow Jones Industrial Average only increased by 46 points, or 0.1%. THE S&P500 traded up 0.1%, while Nasdaq Compound decreased by 0.1%.

Wall Street is looking to mega-cap tech earnings results this week in what will mark the halfway point of earnings season. Alphabet , Microsoft , Amazon And Meta are among the most interesting names due to announce their results for the first quarter.

“A lot of these companies have taken 2022 as an opportunity to dump all the bad stuff into their revenue,” Aswath Damodaran, a professor of finance at New York University’s Stern School of Business, told CNBC on Friday. Closing Bell”, regarding future technological gains.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw a lot of positive surprises in their earnings reports,” Damodaran added.

About 76% of S&P 500 companies that reported earnings through Monday morning beat analysts’ earnings estimates, according to FactSet data. However, first-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to fall 5.2% overall, according to Refinitiv.

Investors are also watching closely for new economic data that will indicate whether inflation is slowing or whether the Federal Reserve announces another rate hike at its next meeting in early May. GDP figures for the first quarter, as well as consumer sentiment data for April will be released among a host of other economic indicators.

“Part of the reason we’re so focused on economic data is that we think the investor narrative still revolves around the Fed and interest rates. And we think the economic reports for the next seven to 10 days will be the biggest driver of what the Fed is ultimately going to do,” said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments.

“We expect the data, frankly, to be mixed,” Bassuk added. “And we believe that will continue to cause uncertainty and continued volatility.”