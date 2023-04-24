Business
Stock market today: live updates
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on April 21, 2023.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
Shares were flat on Monday as investors awaited a slew of earnings from big tech companies, along with new economic data releases.
THE Dow Jones Industrial Average only increased by 46 points, or 0.1%. THE S&P500 traded up 0.1%, while Nasdaq Compound decreased by 0.1%.
Wall Street is looking to mega-cap tech earnings results this week in what will mark the halfway point of earnings season. Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon And Meta are among the most interesting names due to announce their results for the first quarter.
“A lot of these companies have taken 2022 as an opportunity to dump all the bad stuff into their revenue,” Aswath Damodaran, a professor of finance at New York University’s Stern School of Business, told CNBC on Friday. Closing Bell”, regarding future technological gains.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw a lot of positive surprises in their earnings reports,” Damodaran added.
About 76% of S&P 500 companies that reported earnings through Monday morning beat analysts’ earnings estimates, according to FactSet data. However, first-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to fall 5.2% overall, according to Refinitiv.
Investors are also watching closely for new economic data that will indicate whether inflation is slowing or whether the Federal Reserve announces another rate hike at its next meeting in early May. GDP figures for the first quarter, as well as consumer sentiment data for April will be released among a host of other economic indicators.
“Part of the reason we’re so focused on economic data is that we think the investor narrative still revolves around the Fed and interest rates. And we think the economic reports for the next seven to 10 days will be the biggest driver of what the Fed is ultimately going to do,” said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments.
“We expect the data, frankly, to be mixed,” Bassuk added. “And we believe that will continue to cause uncertainty and continued volatility.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/23/stock-futures-inch-down-as-wall-street-awaits-tech-earnings.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Narendra Modi to lay stone of Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram
- Economic and political factors behind the acceleration of dedollarization
- Charter School tournament is a success | News | Daily Sun Villages
- DJ Uiagalelei explains why he left Clemson Football for Oregon State
- The Coachella fashion trends that predict what we’ll be wearing this festival season
- Stock market today: live updates
- EY Announces Partnership with FintechOS to Support Financial Institutions’ Innovation and Digital Transformation Initiatives
- Sudanese must fend for themselves as foreign powers rescue citizens
- Imran says government is using negotiations to block elections
- Private talks by Boris Johnson and Donald Trump over NHS privatization reveal the denials were bogus – Byline Times
- Minister says there is no guarantee that British nationals will be rescued from Sudan | method
- ELLE Hollywood Rising 2023