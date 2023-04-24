Stocks drift ahead of weeks of deluge of earnings and economic data

BEIJING U.S. stock indexes are drifting on Monday as Wall Street hesitates to make big moves amid questions about the direction of the economy, interest rates and corporate earnings.

The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in early trading after barely budging last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34 points, or 0.1%, to 33,843 as of 9:45 a.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite was up 0.2%.

Coca-Cola rose 0.4% after posting stronger profits and revenue for the first three months of the year. It was the only S&P 500 company to report Monday morning, but more than 170 others are expected to follow it this week.

The question is whether they can rise above the low bar that Wall Street has set for them, and what the CEOs of these companies say about the earnings outlook later this year. Analysts expect S&P 500 companies to post about a 6% drop in earnings per share from a year earlier, which would be their worst since the spring of 2020, when the pandemic crippled the economy. ‘economy.

Some of Wall Street’s most influential companies are expected to report this week, including Microsoft on Tuesday and Amazon on Thursday. The majority of companies have exceeded earnings forecasts so far this season, as is usually the case.

Expectations are broadly low as inflation remains high and interest rates are much higher than a year earlier, which has hurt whole swaths of the economy.

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates at a breakneck pace in hopes of reducing high inflation. High rates can do this, but only by suddenly slowing down the whole economy. This increases the chances of a recession, while hurting investment prices.

Besides this week’s earnings report blizzard, Wall Street is also awaiting the first estimate of how fast the US economy will grow in the first three months of the year, among other data. Economists predict it will show a slowdown in growth of 1.9% year on year, from 2.6% in the fourth quarter.

Rising interest rates have already slowed the housing market by making mortgages more expensive. Manufacturing and other sectors of the economy also suffered, while the labor market remained remarkably resilient.

The report on the US economy will be one of the last data before the Federal Reserve’s next meeting, scheduled for next week. Much of Wall Street expects it to raise interest rates at least one more time, before likely pausing.

He raised the rates at each of his meetings for more than a year, sometimes by double or triple the usual amount. Its overnight rate is now in the 4.75% to 5% range, down from virtually zero at the start of last year. Inflation has come down from its peak last summer, but remains high.

High rates have already caused cracks in the banking system, with the second and third largest in the United States. Bank failures in history rocked markets last month. The worst of the crisis seems to be over, but supervision remains tough for small and medium-sized banks, which seem to be most at risk of seeing their customers withdraw their deposits.

First Republic Bank, which has been in the spotlight, will release its latest quarterly results after markets close on Monday. Its stock jumped 5.9% ahead of the report, making it one of the biggest gainers in the S&P 500.

The banking industry’s struggles were global, as rising interest rates around the world sent investors searching for possible weak links. Credit Suisse, a giant investment bank, said on Monday it saw more than 61 billion Swiss francs (nearly $69 billion) in outflows in the first three months of the year. It is being swallowed up by rival UBS after regulators staged its takeover.

France and Germany are also reporting economic growth this week.

There is no doubt that the global economy is weakening and vulnerable to a further downturn, Clifford Bennett of ACY Securities said in a report.

Stock indices across Europe were mixed, while Asian markets also made only modest moves. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.1%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.6%.

___

AP Business Writer Joe McDonald contributed.