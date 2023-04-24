widely available and easy to use

Introductory statement by Fabio Panetta, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament

I am happy to appear before this committee again today in our series of hearings on the digital euro project.

We are now entering the final phase of the investigation phase of the project. The Governing Council of the ECB recently approved a third set of design options for the digital euro design options which we have also discussed in previous hearings. We are therefore publishing today a report setting out the Eurosystem’s view on how citizens could access, hold and start using the digital euro. The report also examines how the digital euro could be distributed through intermediaries as well as the services and functionalities it could offer.[1]

Our work over the past few months has not been limited to investigating technical issues. We also held focus groups to hear from potential digital euro users and find out what they think about the different features a digital wallet should have. This will help us design a product that meets their needs.[2]

In a modern economy, being able to pay digitally is a basic need for people.

With cash, central banks already offer a risk-free, widely accessible and easy-to-use means of payment that leaves no one behind. But the rapid digitization of our economies forces us to supplement cash with its evolution into the digital sphere: a digital euro.

As a central bank, we must be ready for future developments and ensure that the currency we issue retains its role as a monetary anchor in the digital age, thus ensuring that a euro is a euro, whatever be its form and wherever we go. . And that cements people’s trust in our currency.[3]

For this currency peg to be effective, the digital euro should be in line with people’s preferences. Everyone in the Eurozone should be able to use it for everyday payments: online, in stores or person-to-person.

In my remarks today I will focus on how we can ensure that everyone in the euro area can easily access and use a digital euro if they want and when they want, regardless his banking contact or his country of origin. People wouldn’t have obligation use the digital euro. But they should always have the option to use it. Just like they do with money today.

As European legislators, you will take decisions that will allow us to achieve this goal. Therefore, in my remarks, I will address the digital euro also from a regulatory angle.

Ensure that the digital euro is widely available and easy to use

There is currently no universally accepted European digital payment method across the entire euro area. It is therefore not surprising that Europeans see the ability to pay anywhere as the most important feature of a potential digital euro.[4] In other words, they want one of the key features of euro banknotes to be replicated in the digital domain.

At the ECB, we explored technical solutions that would allow individuals to easily make digital euro payments anywhere in the euro area.[5] But if we want the digital euro to replicate these cash-like characteristics, we need an appropriate regulatory framework.

The legislator attributed legal tender to euro banknotes in the Treaty[6]and that is why citizens can use them throughout the euro area.[7] They are tangible proof that we share a single currency.

The digital euro could also be made legal tender by lawmakers.[8] If introduced, the digital euro would be a public good, and Europeans would expect to be able to access and use it easily, anywhere in the euro area. It would therefore be more beneficial and convenient for all users if merchants who accept digital payments were obliged to accept the digital euro as legal tender.[9]

The requirement for merchants to accept the digital euro could, in fact, also be seen as an opportunity. For example, it would make European payments more resilient and increase competition. [10] This, in turn, would help make payments cheaper, with obvious benefits for everyone in the eurozone.[11]

But if we want to make the digital euro widely usable, acceptance is only one side of the coin. The other side is access.

Individuals and merchants will expect to be able to obtain digital euros from their banks[12]just as they do today with money.[13] It should be simple for people to start using the digital euro, and it shouldn’t be necessary to switch banks to do so.

In our regular exchanges, consumer and merchant associations[14] pointed out that the best way to ensure broad consumer access would be to require euro area banks and other payment service providers to make the digital euro available to their customers.[15] Previous attempts to set up pan-European payment initiatives have shown that ensuring broad access across the eurozone ultimately always required regulatory action.[16]

Thus, broad acceptance and wide access on both sides of the coin is needed to ensure that the digital euro is a public good that meets the expectations of consumers and traders.

These two aspects are also essential for achieving other public policy objectives. For example, they are essential to ensure that the digital euro can support financial inclusion and generate opportunities for financial intermediaries.

A digital euro would provide a new platform for truly European innovation. This would allow these intermediaries to create services for their customers that are instantly available across Europe. This could help national payment providers and new instant payment solutions to grow and operate at European level. And it would reduce reliance on a few dominant vendors, increasing competition and resilience.

Ensuring a seamless European payment experience

Over the past 20 years, euro banknotes have made it easy for everyone in the euro area to recognize and use public money, regardless of the country they live in or where they pay.

The same should be true for the digital euro. Citizens should be able to pay and be paid in digital euros anywhere in the euro area, regardless of the intermediary they use to access the digital euro or the country in which they are located.

To achieve this, we need a common set of standards that we call a payment system.[17]

The scope of these standards will be limited to what is strictly necessary to establish and provide users with a harmonized and convenient payment experience, while allowing and inviting regulated intermediaries to develop other services and solutions.[18]

Even if supervised intermediaries will distribute the digital euro, it should not be forgotten that it will be a liability of the central bank. The Eurosystem, as an issuer, would be responsible to the citizens of the euro area for matching it with their payment needs. The Eurosystem should therefore be able to frame the standards to ensure that the use of the digital euro in the future is as standardized as the use of cash today. It would do so by guiding consensus among all relevant stakeholders, consumers, retailers, banks and non-banks.

Ensure wide availability with the right economic incentives

Economic incentives should be used to encourage the active distribution of the digital euro and ensure its wide dissemination. We have already proposed a set of four fundamental principles for a digital euro clearing model.[19]

You have asked for more details about these principles in previous hearings, so I will share our thoughts on them now. Ultimately, however, the decision on the regulatory framework for royalties rests first and foremost with you, as European legislators.

The first principle is that, as a public good, the digital euro must serve society. We believe consumers should be able to use it for free for basic everyday purposes.[20]

Second, intermediaries should be compensated for the services they provide, just as they are for other digital payments.

Third, legislative safeguards should prevent merchants from being overcharged by intermediaries if they are forced to accept the digital euro as legal tender. While we believe the digital euro would enable more competitive fees, this principle would ensure that fees for merchants cannot exceed current levels for comparable means of payment.

Finally, the Eurosystem would bear its own costs, for example for the settlement[21] activities and manage common standards for making and receiving digital euro payments. This would reflect the public good nature of the digital euro and would follow the same logic that currently applies to cash. The savings resulting from the Eurosystem covering its own costs would ultimately benefit end users.

The way to go

Allow me to conclude.

The design of the digital euro and its regulatory framework are essential to ensure that it retains its main public good characteristics.

It will then be up to European lawmakers to decide whether the digital euro will be an inclusive means of payment, truly European, widely usable and accessible throughout the euro area, free for basic use and offering the highest levels of confidentiality. The success of the digital euro will be in your hands.

The ECB is ready to continue discussing all these issues with you during the legislative process. Throughout the next phase of the project, which should be launched later this year, we will adapt to any necessary adjustments to the design of the digital euro that may emerge from legislative deliberations.[22] During this phase, we will develop and test the possible technical solutions and business arrangements needed to deliver a digital euro.

These two legislative and conceptual processes must move in parallel so that we can be able to quickly start issuing a digital euro, if and when it makes sense. The possible decision of the Governing Council to issue a digital euro would only be taken after the adoption of the legislative act.

We will take all necessary measures to ensure that the digital euro acts as a real public good. But all European institutions must play their part to achieve our common goal of making the digital euro a success. That is why we are eagerly awaiting the legislative proposal from the European Commission. This will be a breakthrough for the digital euro and will put Europe at the forefront of central bank digital currency work within the G7.

I now look forward to your questions.