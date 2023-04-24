Business
LCMC Health faces antitrust lawsuit over Tulane hospital deal | Economic news
In a growing legal battle between LCMC Health and the Biden administration, a federal judge in Washington DC has ruled that LCMC cannot close any of the three Tulane University hospitals it acquired in early January and must maintain all lines of clinical services in the facilities as the case unfolds. out.
The order, issued Friday by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, came in response to a lawsuit filed Thursday by the Federal Trade Commission against LCMC in federal court in Washington DC over antitrust issues related to the $150 million hospital purchase from HCA Healthcare.
The lawsuit was filed a day after the LCMC sued the FTC in federal court in New Orleans over fines and penalties the agency imposed on the healthcare system in early April.
Approval Questions
At issue in both lawsuits is whether LCMC should have sought approval for the purchase from federal regulators before executing it and taking possession of the three hospitals operated by Tulane Tulane Medical Center, Tulane Lakeview Hospital in Metairie and Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington.
The deal leaves two hospital operators in the New Orleans area, LCMC and Ochsner Health.
Federal law requires FTC approval for hospital consolidations greater than $101 million. But the LCMC has argued that it doesn’t need federal approval because Louisiana is one of 21 states that confers authority over such deals to state regulators. In December, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry signed the agreement.
The dueling lawsuits have set up a high-stakes legal battle at a time when the Biden administration is taking a closer look at hospital consolidations across the country.
The case, according to Mark Cunningham, healthcare lawyer at Jones Walker, “will certainly have significant ramifications for hospital mergers nationwide.
LCMC declined to comment beyond the remarks in a prepared statement released last week after its initial lawsuit was filed.
We are on solid ground and Louisiana knows what is best for our community, the hospital system said.
Eggs to disentangle
As attorneys battle the issues in two separate federal courts, patients and the doctors and nurses caring for them are unlikely to notice any change at the three Tulane hospitals, especially now that the federal ruling puts most pending changes at this time. be.
Although Tulane and LCMC have said since January that they are moving forward with their “service integration”, in practice they are only three months away from what they said was an 18 month transition. at 24 months.
Under Friday’s ruling, which was accepted by both parties, LCMC will not close any facilities until at least the first set of legal issues has been resolved. The LCMC previously said it would eventually close a large portion of downtown Tulane Medical Center, which would be repurposed by Tulane for research and other health care-related services.
The decision also prevents LCMC from ending any range of services, although it allows the health system to transfer clinical services between LCMC facilities and Tulane hospitals if such changes are necessary to provide safe care. to patients.
This is important because LCMC said it plans to move most of Tulane University’s approximately 500 medical school residents, who train at the downtown medical center, to East Medical Center. Jefferson, owned by LCMC, by 2024.
They’re starting to shake things up and I think they’ll keep moving forward, said Walter Lane, a health economist at the University of New Orleans. The more they scramble the eggs, the harder it is to break them apart.
Change of location
As the legal battle unfolds, one of the first issues to resolve is where the cases will be handled. LCMC has already filed documents to move the FTC case to the Eastern District of New Orleans, where it would presumably be consolidated with the LCMC case.
Wherever the cases are ultimately heard, the legal issue immediately before the courts is whether LCMC should have submitted its pre-merger review plans to the FTC and not whether the deal will actually create unfair competition in the marketplace.
If the FTC ultimately succeeds in forcing a review, it could still approve the deal. But it’s not clear. Last August, the committeepublished a report criticizing state oversight of health care consolidations as too lax.
It may be years before the issue is finally settled. In the worst case, LCMC could be forced to sell one or all of the hospitals. Already, the FTC has imposed some $9.5 million in fines on the healthcare operator.
The stakes for LCMC are high, Cunningham said. If the FTC ultimately concludes there is a threat to competition…it could force LCMC to hire an independent monitor to run the hospitals until the deal can be undone or a new buyer is identified.

