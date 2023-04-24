LCMC Health faces antitrust lawsuit over Tulane hospital deal | Economic news

In a growing legal battle between LCMC Health and the Biden administration, a federal judge in Washington DC has ruled that LCMC cannot close any of the three Tulane University hospitals it acquired in early January and must maintain all lines of clinical services in the facilities as the case unfolds. out.

The order, issued Friday by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, came in response to a lawsuit filed Thursday by the Federal Trade Commission against LCMC in federal court in Washington DC over antitrust issues related to the $150 million hospital purchase from HCA Healthcare.

The lawsuit was filed a day after the LCMC sued the FTC in federal court in New Orleans over fines and penalties the agency imposed on the healthcare system in early April.

Approval Questions

At issue in both lawsuits is whether LCMC should have sought approval for the purchase from federal regulators before executing it and taking possession of the three hospitals operated by Tulane Tulane Medical Center, Tulane Lakeview Hospital in Metairie and Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington.

The deal leaves two hospital operators in the New Orleans area, LCMC and Ochsner Health.

Federal law requires FTC approval for hospital consolidations greater than $101 million. But the LCMC has argued that it doesn’t need federal approval because Louisiana is one of 21 states that confers authority over such deals to state regulators. In December, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry signed the agreement.