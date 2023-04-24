State AGs call for nationwide recall of high-flying Hyundai and Kia vehiclesExBulletin

Business
Terry Chea/AP
Dozens of Hyundai and Kia vehicles lack basic safety features and must be recalled as a growing number of thefts have created a ‘security crisis’ on roads across the United States, a group of attorneys general has said. States.
A letter sent Thursday by the attorneys general of 17 states and the District of Columbia to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration urges the federal government to intervene to prevent a national problem they say continues to accelerate.
“The thefts of these Hyundai and Kia vehicles have resulted in at least eight deaths, numerous injuries and property damage, and they have diverted significant police and emergency services resources from other priorities,” the authorities wrote. AG.
“We call on NHTSA to exercise its authority to order a mandatory recall or ensure that Hyundai and Kia institute a voluntary recall.”
According to the letter, a thief can easily wire certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles manufactured between 2011 and 2022 by removing the steering column cover and turning the key switch on with a USB cable. These vehicles also lack engine immobilizers, which prevent a car from starting unless it receives an electronic signal from the key.
These particular vulnerabilities have become widespread since 2021 after a number of TikTok users posted videos of the technique to social media.
Federal regulators say around 3.8 million Hyundais and 4.5 million Kias are affected.
Thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles have recently exploded. Los Angeles saw a 85% increase in Hyundai and Kia flights in 2022, while Minneapolis says it has seen flights from both brands jump 836% Last year.
Perpetrators, who are often minors, drive recklessly and sometimes crash, attorneys general said, and dealing with both thefts and crashes diverts law enforcement and response resources emergency other needs.
“Kia and Hyundai’s failure to install standard safety features on many of their vehicles has put vehicle owners at risk,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said. said in a tweet. “It is unacceptable that our communities are being forced to bear the cost of Kia and Hyundai’s failures.”
NHTSA did not immediately respond to NPR’s request for comment on Sunday.
In an emailed statement to NPR, Hyundai said it was “committed to ensuring the quality and integrity of our products” and highlighted several actions it had taken in response to the thefts, including installing standard immobilizers on all vehicles from November 2021 and reimbursing customers for the purchase of steering wheel locks. Hyundai also said it has partnered with AAA insurance companies to insure the vehicles concerned in most states.
In February, Hyundai and Kia announced with federal regulators that they would begin offering a free software upgrade for millions of vehicles without immobilizers over the following months. Hyundai said Sunday that its software upgrade for affected vehicles is currently available at all Hyundai dealerships.
Kia told NPR that it continues “to roll out a free and improved security software update to restrict unauthorized operation of vehicle ignition systems and we are also providing steering wheel locks to affected owners at no charge. for them”.
The attorneys general said the software fix wouldn’t be enough because it might not work for all affected vehicles and doesn’t come with the same legal requirements for businesses as a recall.
Kia also responded to the idea of a recall, saying that “because there are no defects in the safety features of any of these vehicles and because these specific models are fully compliant with all applicable federal standards, a recall is neither appropriate nor necessary under federal law.”
A larger group of attorneys general wrote to Hyundai and Kia last monthurging the company to take “swift and comprehensive action” in response to the thefts.
