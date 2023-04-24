Not So Fast, Robots: Humans Are Still the Best Stock Traders





BUFFALO, NY — Algorithms have increasingly replaced stock traders over the past few decades, but a new study from the University at Buffalo School of Management has found that market quality declines when humans are removed from the market. ‘equation. Available online ahead of publication in the Journal of Finance, the study analyzed how the New York Stock Exchange was affected after indoor trading was suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the 13 registered exchanges in the United States, only the NYSE continues to use human traders – the others are 100% electronic. “Given the growing popularity of algorithms and the growing belief that artificial intelligence will disrupt labor markets, many have argued that floor traders are no longer needed,” says the study’s co-author, Dominik Roesch, PhD, Associate Professor of Finance at UB School. of the management. “But the NYSE’s trading floor closure due to COVID has caused market quality to deteriorate across a variety of metrics, including liquidity, pricing efficiency, and auction quality.” To examine the impact of floor traders on NYSE market quality, researchers combined data from the Center for Research in Security Prices with the NYSE Trades and Quotes database. Using this data, they examined the relationship between floor trading and various measures of market quality in a difference-in-differences framework – comparing the quality of NYSE stocks before and after the trading halt. indoors, and comparing NYSE stocks to their peers on the NASDAQ stock exchange. Their findings show that pricing errors for NYSE stocks increase by 2-6% after ground trading is removed, illustrating how valuable humans continue to be even in the age of algorithmic trading. “Our results show that floor traders are important contributors to market quality for two reasons,” says Roesch. “First, the floor facilitates the transfer of information in a way that e-commerce cannot, and second, customers can give brokers some leeway to work on their behalf when buying and selling, which improves results. Roesch collaborated on the study with Jonathan Brogaard, PhD, Kendall D. Garff Professor of Finance; and Matthew Ringgenberg, PhD, associate professor of finance; both from the David Eccles School of Business at the University of Utah.

The UB School of Management is recognized for its emphasis on real-world learning, community and impact, and the global perspective of its faculty, students, and alumni. The school has also been ranked by Bloomberg Businessweek, Forbes, and US News & World Report for the quality of its programs and the return on investment it offers its graduates. For more information about the UB School of Management, visit management.buffalo.edu.

