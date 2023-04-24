My top 10 things to watch Monday April 24 1. The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are set for a mixed Monday open. Stocks are on hold as investors brace for an incoming wave of Big Tech earnings and the Fed’s favorite inflation reading. Report on the holdings of the Club of Twelve in the coming week. But we already know from corporate earnings so far that things are slowing down. As I wrote in my Sunday column, the Fed should be careful. 2. Coca-Cola (KO) beat first-quarter earnings and revenue. Although, like Club holding Procter & Gamble (PG) last week, results were fueled, in part, by price increases. Volume growth of 3% in the company’s sparkling beverage unit. Organic revenue growth of 12%. Highlights how strong India could be. Coca-Cola even mentions ChatGPT for advertising. 3. Wells Fargo says to buy Disney (DIS), raising its share price target by $6 per share to $147. Analysts say Club Holding Disney “wins massively” in direct-to-consumer and represents the best opportunity in media. We agree. However, we believe that this quarter, its fiscal Q2, will not be strong. It’s a Q3 story. Disney is beginning its second wave of previously announced layoffs. 4. Susquehanna raises its price target on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to $115 per share from $112. More importantly, analysts say this could be the tough final quarter. The excess inventory is finally almost over. Samsung pre-announcement; says it faces the weakest quarter since 2009 as the memory chip market experiences the “worst crisis in decades”. 5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) for its soon-to-be-spin-off consumer unit Kenvue. Seeks to raise $3.5 billion at a $40 billion valuation for the new venture to house brands including Aveeno, Band-Aid, Listerine, Tylenol and Neutrogena. When the J&J spin-off takes place later this year, the pharmaceutical and medical technology companies will remain and retain the Johnson & Johnson name. 6. UBS lowers price target on Club holding Amazon (AMZN) to $125 per share from $127. Amazon exited with profits after the bell on Thursday. Are analysts preparing us for the shortfall? 7. Luxury giant LVMH (MC-FR) hits record high and crosses $500 billion market value, the first European company to exceed that threshold. 8. Tax Day was disappointing; we are therefore faced with a default maturity earlier than expected. This puts even more pressure on Capitol Hill and the White House to find an agreement to raise the debt ceiling. In January, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the government could only pay its bills until early June without an increase. 9. Credit Suisse had huge cash outflows just before its collapse. $68.6 billion in the first quarter, which required an emergency bailout by domestic rival UBS. 10. Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) files for bankruptcy and asks court for permission to auction assets. The remaining stores will remain open for the time being. Prior to the filing, we looked at how the issues at Bed Bath are creating an opportunity for off-price retailers and TJX Holding Club (TJX) companies. (See here for a full list of Jim Cramer’s Charitable Trust stocks.) As a CNBC Investing Club subscriber with Jim Cramer, you’ll receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust’s portfolio. If Jim talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTMENT CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY, AS WELL AS OUR DISCLAIMER. NO OBLIGATION OR FIDUCIARY DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED BY YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTMENT CLUB. NO SPECIFIC RESULTS OR PROFITS ARE GUARANTEED.

