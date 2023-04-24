Business
Jim Cramer’s top 10 things to watch in the stock market on Monday
My top 10 things to watch Monday, April 24
1. THE DowTHE S&P500 and the Nasdaq are scheduled for a mixed open Monday. Stocks are on hold as investors brace for an incoming wave of Big Tech earnings and the Fed’s favorite inflation reading. Report on the Club of Twelve’s holdings in the coming week. But we already know from corporate earnings so far that things are slowing down. As I wrote in my Sunday column, the Fed should be careful.
2. Coca Cola (KO) beat first-quarter earnings and revenue. Although like club holding Procter & Gamble (PG) results last week were fueled, in part, by price increases. Volume growth of 3% in the company’s sparkling beverage unit. Organic revenue growth of 12%. Highlights how strong India could be. Coca-Cola even mentions ChatGPT for advertising.
3. Wells Fargo says buy disney (DIS), raising its price target on the stock by $6 per share to $147. Analysts say Club Holding Disney “wins massively” in direct-to-consumer and represents the best opportunity in media. We agree. However, we believe that this quarter, its fiscal Q2, will not be strong. It’s a Q3 story. Disney is beginning its second wave of previously announced layoffs.
4. Susquehanna raises its price target on Advanced micro-systems (AMD) at $115 per share instead of $112. More importantly, analysts say this could be the tough final quarter. The excess inventory is finally almost over. Samsung pre-announcement; says it faces the weakest quarter since 2009 as the memory chip market experiences the “worst crisis in decades”.
5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is preparing to launch its initial public offering (IPO) round for its soon-to-be-spin-off consumer unit Kenvue. Seeks to raise $3.5 billion at a $40 billion valuation for the new venture to house brands including Aveeno, Band-Aid, Listerine, Tylenol and Neutrogena. When the J&J spin-off takes place later this year, the pharmaceutical and medtech companies will stay and retain the Johnson & Johnson name.
6. UBS lowers its price target on Club participation Amazon (AMZN) at $125 per share instead of $127. Amazon exited with profits after the bell on Thursday. Are analysts preparing us for the shortfall?
7. luxury giant LVMH (MC-FR) reaches an all-time high and crosses a market value of $500 billion, the first European company to exceed this threshold.
8. Tax Day was disappointing; we are therefore faced with a default maturity earlier than expected. This puts even more pressure on Capitol Hill and the White House to find an agreement to raise the debt ceiling. In January, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the government could only pay its bills until early June without an increase.
9. Credit Suisse had gigantic cash outflows just before its collapse. $68.6 billion in the first quarter, which required an emergency bailout by domestic rival UBS.
ten. Bed bath and beyond (BBBY) files for bankruptcy and asks court for permission to auction assets. The remaining stores will remain open for the time being. Prior to the filing, we looked at how Bed Bath’s issues are creating an opportunity for discount retailers and club holders. TJX Companies (TJX).
(See here for a full list of Jim Cramer’s Charitable Trust actions.)
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
