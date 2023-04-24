Central Asian stock markets take off

Central Asian markets capitalized at over US$100 billion

Central Asian stock exchanges have seen something of a boom, due to a covid rebound and growing importance as manufacturing and transit economies in the wake of Eurasian trade and logistics capabilities due to sanctions imposed on Russia by the West.

There are six stock exchanges in Central Asia, half of them were established in the early 1990s, the others are less than ten years old.

The total capitalization of listed companies in the Central Asia region now exceeds US$100 billion. We can look at how the major exchanges performed as follows:

Kazakhstan

The Astana Stock Exchange has tripled its capitalization, but so far KASE remains the largest stock exchange in Central Asia.

Kazakhstan is home to two of the largest stock exchanges in Central Asia, the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) in Almaty and the Astana International Exchange (AIX) in Astana. KASE was established in 1993 as an interbank currency exchange office. The first transactions in listed stocks took place in 1997, and in 2000 the KASE stock indicator was launched, which was converted into the KASE index. In April this year, the index crossed the 3,400 mark for the first time since March last year. Over the past 12 months, the index has increased by 9%.

Today, there are stocks of 85 issuers in KASE’s trading lists (taking into account that some issuers have both common stock and preferred stock, there are 99 stock names in total ). The capitalization of the stock market is 22.3 trillion tenge ($49.8 billion). The representative list of stocks, on the basis of which the KASE index is calculated, consists of nine securities.

The total capitalization of index companies today is estimated at 19.3 trillion tenge, or 42.9 billion US dollars, which corresponds to 86% of the entire stock market. Among the issuers of index shares are three representatives of the banking sector, two communications and telecommunications companies, a uranium production company, the largest oil and gas company in the country and national operators for the main oil pipelines and electricity networks. .

The Astana International Exchange, or AIX, was established in 2017 as part of the formation of the Astana International Financial Center. The main feature of the site is a special regulatory environment based on the jurisdiction of English law. At the end of March 2023, the capitalization of companies listed on the AIX, taking into account all the sites where their securities are listed, amounted to 45.2 billion dollars.

Today, AIX officially lists 23 stocks from 21 issuers and five GDRs. Based on nine issuers of equity securities traded on AIX, KASE and the London Stock Exchange, the AIX Qazaq or AIXQI index is calculated from 2021. In the second half of last year, there is an upward trend of the index, over the past 12 months, the index rose 2.1%, to 967.64 points.

The representative list of the index is almost identical to the structure of the KASE index; the only difference is that instead of the electricity grid operator, the Central Asia Metals hydrometallurgical complex is presented here. The total capitalization of the companies in the index, including listing on all stock exchanges, at the end of March this year amounted to $39.1 billion, or 86.5% of the total capitalization of the stock market.

Uzbekistan



THE Tochkent Republican Scholarship, the only stock exchange in Uzbekistan, was established in April 1994. As of March 31, 2023, there were securities of 112 issuers on the listing list of the Tashkent Stock Exchange, including 108 equity issuers. The total market capitalization of issuers on the listing was 126.1 trillion soums, or approximately US$11 billion.

The stock exchange’s current official UCI index is based on all listed stocks. The index weights stocks based on the market capitalization of their companies. Today the index is at the level of 512.9 points, over the past 12 months the index has fallen twice. Since 2021, the exchange rates listed companies based on several indicators, including the number of shareholders, the number of trading days on the exchange and the volume of free float shares. Currently, the first place in the ranking is occupied by the Uzbek National Commodity Exchange. Two banks are also in the top 10 of the ranking: Ipak Yuli and Hamkorbank; the Dori-Darmon pharmaceutical company, the Chilanzar trading complex, the Uzbek metallurgical plant, three major manufacturers of building materials and the Kagan oil extraction plant.

Kyrgyzstan

THE Kyrgyz scholarship (KASE) was founded in 1994 as a non-profit, non-governmental organization. The first trading of shares and the official opening of the stock exchange took place in May 1995, when the process of privatization was actively continuing in the republic. Since 2003, the exchange has been running on a trading engine developed by KASE specialists. Since 2018, on the stock exchange and in the securities market, the raw materials and raw materials section began to operate.

As of April 17, 2023, the market capitalization of listed companies amounted to 88.05 billion soms (approximately $1 billion).

The KSE index, which shows the degree of change in exchange capitalization, stood at 2526.85, up 68% from the same period last year. The index is calculated on the basis of the market prices of the shares of all companies listed on the stock exchange.

Today, 27 stocks from 24 issuers are traded on the KASE. The ten largest companies on the exchange cover approximately 94% of the capitalization of the entire exchange. These are mainly enterprises of the financial sector, second-tier banks, microcredit organizations created by the State Guarantee Fund, the industrial operator Kyrgyzindustriya, the mining holding company Kyrgyzaltyn and the Manas International Airport.

Tajikistan

THE Central Asia Stock Exchange (CASE) was established in April 2015 as an organized securities trading platform in Tajikistan. The shareholders of the exchange include the British company GMEX Group, which offers innovative solutions and technologies in the field of financial markets.

In Tajikistan, securities transactions are mainly carried out between banks, according to an analytical study by CASE. The object of transactions is either securities of the National Bank or treasury bills of the Ministry of Finance. The first transaction on the site was recorded in April 2017, when local bank Eskhata placed two-year corporate bonds there worth 20 million somoni ($2 million).

Today there are no listed shares and government securities on the official website of CASE, there is only one position in the list of bonds of the same Eskhata Bank, it is therefore impossible to indicate the volume of the market as a whole.

Turkmenistan

THE Ashgabat Stock Exchange was established in 2016. One of the main tasks of the site is to determine the real market value of outstanding shares, according to the official site. Among the founders of the stock exchange are one of the country’s leading commercial banks, Senagat, the main public utility of Trkmenstandartlary, the state insurance body of Turkmenistan and the insurance company tialandyry hyzmatlary.

Currently, the securities of three second-tier banks are in circulation on the stock exchange 8.5 million shares of Senagat Bank, about one million shares of Halkbank, 17.3 thousand shares of Rysgal Bank. According to information on the exchange’s website, the capitalization of these companies as a whole is around 160 million US dollars.

Source: Aigul Ibraeva Italics

