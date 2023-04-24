Franchise Fundamentals: Busting Five Myths About Buying a Franchise





For many people, buying a franchise has proven to be a good choice, but like any other financial decision, there is no single answer to the question Is a franchise right for you? Me? Buying a franchise involves a significant financial outlay and owning one often requires a total commitment to the lifestyle. Whetherwondering if your future could be in a franchise, follow the FTC Business blog for a series werecall Franchising Fundamentals. Well, explore some of the factors to consider when researching franchise opportunities. The first topic: demystifying myths and misconceptions about becoming a franchisee. Myth #1:Being a franchisee is like owning your own business.Owning a franchise is not the same as owning a business. In fact, the franchisor can control many aspects of your business, for example, the location of your site, your sales territory, the design of your retail establishment and the products or services you can (and cannot not) sell. Of course, the right franchisor can help you with training and expertise, but that help comes at a price in both funding and control. Myth #2:Buying a franchise will give you the status of your own boss.After years of earning a salary, many would-be entrepreneurs are turning to franchise ownership as a way to exercise their self-reliance. Not so fast. Franchise agreements often give franchisors authority not only over overall decisions initially, but also over certain day-to-day operations about how you can advertise, what your sign should look like, where you buy supplies, etc If part of your motivation for considering a franchise is to live like your own boss lifestyle, investigate thoroughly first. Myth #3:Liking a company’s products is the best indicator that you will succeed as a franchisee.Successful franchisees often say that it helps to like the product or service, but being a satisfied customer doesn’t guarantee a franchise is right for you. Some franchises say auto repair or tax preparation requires technical expertise or special training. Are the skills you bring to the table suitable for the franchise? And has your previous work experience given you the financial and management know-how essential for success? Myth #4:Owning a franchise is a great source of passive income.Who unlocks the store several hours before opening, turns off the lights at the end of a really long day, and is there in between to handle payroll, customer service, and maybe even maintenance routine? It is often the franchisee. Even franchisees who choose to hire day-to-day managers will likely find that owning a franchise involves a major commitment of time, effort, and resources. That cruise ship and golf course image that some people have of franchise ownership just doesn’t match the reality. Myth #5:Owning a franchise is financially safe.The one sure thing in franchising or any other business model is that there is no such thing as a sure thing. Spending your nest egg on a national name is no guarantee of success. Yes, your skills and commitment are factored into the equation, but so are many variables beyond your control, the demand for the product or service, competition and local and national economic conditions, for to name just a few. Also, under your franchise agreement, you may have to pay the franchisor even if you lose money. These are just a few of the intangibles to consider if youre thinking about a franchise. ReadConsumer’s Guide to Buying a Franchisefor more information. Next in the Franchising Fundamentals series: How to Research a Franchise Opportunity

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ftc.gov/business-guidance/blog/2023/04/franchise-fundamentals-debunking-five-myths-about-buying-franchise The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos