Asian stocks mixed ahead of US data
NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street remained locked on Monday, and stocks again moved only slightly ahead of reports that could offer more direction on where the economy and corporate earnings are headed.
The S&P 500 edged up 3.52 points, or 0.1%, to 4,137.04 after barely budging last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 66.44, or 0.2%, to 33,875.40, while the Nasdaq composite slipped 35.25, or 0.3%, to 12,037.20.
Coca Cola slid 0.2% after reporting stronger-than-expected first-quarter profit, but held back on raising sales guidance and other measures for the full year. It was the only S&P 500 company to report Monday morning, but more than 170 others are expected to follow it this week.
The question is whether they can rise above the low bar Wall Street has set for them, and what CEOs are saying about their earnings outlook later this year. Analysts expect S&P 500 companies to post their worst drop in earnings since the spring of 2020, when the pandemic crippled the economy.
Some of Wall Street’s most influential companies are expected to report this week, including Microsoft on Tuesday and Amazon on Thursday. Several of these Big Tech stocks were among the heaviest weights in the market. Microsoft fell 1.4% and Amazon 0.7%.
Fox fell 2.9% after it was announced that popular but polarizing prime-time host Tucker Carlson was leaving Fox News. The move comes less than a week after the company reached a $787.5 million settlement on charges that it promoted lies about Dominion Voting Systems through its 2020 election coverage.
Bed bath and beyond was another loser, falling 35.7% to 19 cents after filing for bankruptcy protection. Shares of the struggling retailer have seen a frantic run as investors bet it could successfully turn around its operations.
The majority of companies so far this earnings season have exceeded forecasts, as is usually the case. This is partly because the expectations were so low. Inflation remains high and interest rates are much higher than a year earlier, which has hurt large parts of the economy.
The Federal Reserve has hiked rates at a breakneck pace in hopes of curbing high inflation. High rates can do this, but only by suddenly slowing down the whole economy. This increases the chances of a recession, while hurting investment prices.
Besides this week’s earnings report blizzard, Wall Street is also awaiting the first estimate of how fast the US economy will grow in the first three months of the year, among other data. Economists predict it will show a slowdown in growth of 1.9% year on year, from 2.6% in the fourth quarter.
Rising rates have already slowed the housing market by making mortgages more expensive. Manufacturing and other sectors of the economy also suffered, while the labor market remained remarkably resilient.
The report on the US economy will be one of the last data before the Federal Reserve’s next meeting, scheduled for next week. Much of Wall Street expects it to raise interest rates at least one more time, before likely pausing.
Many traders are betting that the Fed will have to cut rates later this year in order to support the economy. But the Fed has so far insisted it will keep rates high at least through the end of this year. .
The Fed appears determined to fight inflation even if a deeper slowdown occurs, Morgan Stanley strategists led by Michael Wilson wrote in a report.
High rates have already caused cracks in the banking system, with the second and third largest in the United States. Bank failures in history rocked markets last month. The worst of the crisis seems to be over, but supervision remains tough for small and medium-sized banks, which seem to be most at risk of seeing their customers withdraw their deposits.
First Republic Bank, which has been in the spotlight, released its latest quarterly results after trading ended on Monday. Its stock jumped 12.2% before the report for the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Subsequently, it fell in after-hours trading immediately after its report was released.
The banking industry’s struggles were global, as rising interest rates around the world sent investors searching for possible weak links. Swiss credit, a giant investment bank, said on Monday it saw more than 61 billion Swiss francs (nearly $69 billion) in outflows in the first three months of the year. It is being swallowed up by rival UBS after regulators staged its takeover.
In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.50% from 3.57% on Friday evening.
AP Business Writer Joe McDonald contributed.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
