Eli Lilly to sell hypoglycemia drug to Amphastar for about $1 billion





April 24 (Reuters) – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH.O) will buy Baqsimi from Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) in a deal worth up to $1.08 billion in a bid to bolster its hypoglycemia drug portfolio, the two companies said Monday. Amphastar will pay $500 million at closing and an additional $125 million in cash after one year as part of the agreement. Eli Lilly is also eligible to receive milestone payments of up to $450 million based on sales of Baqsimi, the only nasally administered drug to treat severe hypoglycemia in people with diabetes. Severe hypoglycemia is characterized by impaired mental or physical functioning which, if left untreated, can lead to loss of consciousness, seizures, coma and even death. Launched in 2019, Baqsimi had global sales worth $139.3 million in 2022, the companies said. Lilly had acquired Baqsimi from Locemia Solutions in 2015. The drug contains an active compound glucagon, a form of hormone produced in the pancreas that stimulates glucose production. Amphastar plans to provide a dedicated commercial investment in Baqsimi. The company had received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for the first credits version of glucagon injection in 2020. Other drugs used to treat hypoglycemia in diabetic patients include Zegalogue from Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) and GlucaGen and Gvoke HypoPen from Xeris Pharmaceuticals. Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

