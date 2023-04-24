Diversity and Inclusion

Professional and pay equity

As part of its CSR policy and to support its raison d’être, ENGIE had decided to extend the French obligation to calculate the professional index and pay equity to all of its companies in foreigner with more than 250 employees. As a reminder, this index is based on several criteria: the pay gap between men and women, the difference in the distribution of promotions and individual increases, the number of employees who received a salary increase on their return from maternity leave and the number of women among the ten highest paid employees.

In 2022, in accordance with its ambition and for greater clarity, the Group has decided to give priority, among the professional and pay equity indicators, to the equal pay indicator. It measures the gap between the remuneration of men and that of women. ENGIE has decided to set a maximum deviation target of 2% at Group level for equivalent positions.

For 2022, the pay gap between women and men is 1.73%. In a context of high inflation, ENGIE was able to reduce this gap.

All the companies use a decision support tool called EQUIDIV, developed by the Group HRD. The tool offers an automatic and standard calculation of the index based on individual data. EQUIDIV proposes priority corrective actions to advance professional and wage equality between women and men.

On November 22, 2017, ENGIE signed an indefinite European Agreement on professional equality between women and men, the fight against discrimination and violence and the prevention of sexual harassment. Sexist behavior was the subject of a specific article.

In 2022, the Human Resources Department, in collaboration with the Ethics, Compliance & Privacy Department, implemented a practical guide for all ENGIE countries and entities. This guide aims to align the definitions and help them develop their own program to prevent and respond to sexist behavior and sexual harassment. The awareness campaign started with a webinar in October 2022, engaging each entity to build a Zero Tolerance action plan.

ENGIE undertakes to take all necessary measures to prevent incidents of sexual harassment. Reporting tools have been put in place to allow any deviant behavior to be reported. In early 2021, ENGIE participated for the first time in the BVA/#StOpE scale on sexism.

Furthermore, on the basis of an international benchmark of legislation in force, the Group has defined a common international frame of reference intended to eradicate sexual harassment. ENGIE launched a global information and awareness campaign on domestic violence on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. In addition, ENGIE includes on the energy bills sent to all of its eight million customers in France, the freephone number “SOS Battered Women” for women who are victims of domestic violence. The public is thus kept informed of measures to combat violence against women.

Support for integration and job search

ENGIE is very committed to this subject and is developing many innovative initiatives in partnership with its ecosystem to promote learning.

Social and professional integration of young people

As a founding member of the Collective of companies for a more inclusive economy, the Group has been acting since 2018 throughout the country, alongside 35 large companies and public authorities. was created to raise young people’s awareness of ENGIE jobs. The strength of the Collective is the ability of companies to share their experience and allow everyone to benefit from sharing

know-how and a local network. These actions promote the integration of young people, especially those who are far from employment or come from the most disadvantaged neighborhoods. ENGIE has notably undertaken to welcome 3,000 young people from priority neighborhoods for three years, from third grade until they enter working life.

In September 2022, the Collective launched a vast program to promote the development of mentoring among its members with the objective of reaching 1% of mentors among all employees of the 36 member companies by the end of 2023. In this respect , ENGIE is committed to developing its external mentorship, in addition to the existing internal system.

In 2022, ENGIE participated, alongside the companies of the Collective, in the Salon Jeunes d’Avenir in Ile-de-France. This event was an opportunity for the Technicians Ambassadors to present the Group’s professions and for several women site managers to share their experience with young women looking for work-study contracts and career guidance. The Group also launched the prpa apprenticeship initiative, which took in ten young people who had dropped out of school and had lost employment. After participating in the initiative, six joined ENGIE’s apprentice training center.

The Group is committed to the social and professional integration of people in great difficulty or in a situation of exclusion. Since 2020, ENGIE has chaired the French GAN (Global Apprenticeship Network), enabling it to:

encourage business initiatives;

act on the factors that hinder the development of work-study alternation;

connect these initiatives to real career opportunities for young people;

use vocational training as a springboard to access the world of work.

The various institutional, associative and corporate partnerships also facilitate the employability of young interns and apprentices, both internally and externally. Particular attention is paid to all stages of the recruitment process, particularly for interns and apprentices, to ensure a more inclusive recruitment process.

Disabled employees

ENGIE is fully committed to the field of disability, including at the highest level of the Group. In France, it is mainly involved in recruitment, integration, support and retention in employment, awareness, communication and collaboration with the protected sector.

Managers are invited to follow e-learning courses designed to raise their awareness of all facets of disability in the company. A webinar on disability was hosted on October 6, 2022 by Jean-Sébastien Blanc, Deputy CEO in charge of Human Resources, with the aim of raising awareness among all Group employees.

In addition, ENGIE designed a specific program in 2022 for young work-study students and interns in the Group. The objective is to make them aware of any personal disabilities they may have, in order to help them, if necessary, to have their disability recognized. This program also raises their awareness of their future role as managers and will be fully rolled out in 2023.

Thanks to financial and human resources, 3 million per year on average and more than twenty disability advisers supported by local elected officials, ENGIE has approximately 2,136 employees with disabilities in France. ENGIE’s employment rate in France was 3.4% in 2022.

Collaboration with the sheltered and adapted work sector (ESAT and adapted companies) materializes the inclusive vision of the Group’s CSR commitments. It aims to ensure the sustainability of indirect jobs, to promote the local economy and to promote professional integration.

On October 3, 2022, General Manager Catherine MacGregor signed a national agreement with the GESAT network, which represents 2,250 ESATs and adapted companies in France. The objective is to facilitate access for Group companies to suppliers employing people with disabilities.

As part of the work on digital accessibility, ENGIE committed in 2022 to an inter-company training program for digital accessibility facilitators. This training is reserved for people with disabilities.

LGBT+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender/Transsexual Plus)

On December 6, 2017, ENGIE signed the LAutre Cercles LGBT+ commitment charter. In October 2020, in France, ENGIE published the LGBT+ practical guide, understanding to act together in order to raise awareness of the LGBT+ issue in the workplace. ENGIE participated in the 2020 edition of LAutre Cercles 95 LGBT+ & Alli.es au Travail Role Models in France. Two employees have been nominated in the LGBT+ Leaders and Alli.es Dirigeant.es Role Models category. In 2021, ENGIE intensified its actions in favor of diversity and the fight against discrimination with:

the launch of Friends, the Groups network of LGBT+ employees and Straight Allies;

the worldwide publication of a new guide, Understanding each other to act better together;

the training of 150 Human Resources employees in France;

the provision of a training/awareness catalog for management committees, managers, staff representative bodies and all employees;

the participation for the second time in the Role Models of L’Autre Cercle, with two candidates presented.

In 2022, ENGIE North America was rewarded for the second consecutive year by the Human Rights Campaign (score 95/100). The actions taken to improve the equal treatment of LGBT+ employees in the United States have been recognized.