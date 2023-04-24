Business
Diversity and Inclusion
Professional and pay equity
As part of its CSR policy and to support its raison d’être, ENGIE had decided to extend the French obligation to calculate the professional index and pay equity to all of its companies in foreigner with more than 250 employees. As a reminder, this index is based on several criteria: the pay gap between men and women, the difference in the distribution of promotions and individual increases, the number of employees who received a salary increase on their return from maternity leave and the number of women among the ten highest paid employees.
In 2022, in accordance with its ambition and for greater clarity, the Group has decided to give priority, among the professional and pay equity indicators, to the equal pay indicator. It measures the gap between the remuneration of men and that of women. ENGIE has decided to set a maximum deviation target of 2% at Group level for equivalent positions.
For 2022, the pay gap between women and men is 1.73%. In a context of high inflation, ENGIE was able to reduce this gap.
All the companies use a decision support tool called EQUIDIV, developed by the Group HRD. The tool offers an automatic and standard calculation of the index based on individual data. EQUIDIV proposes priority corrective actions to advance professional and wage equality between women and men.
On November 22, 2017, ENGIE signed an indefinite European Agreement on professional equality between women and men, the fight against discrimination and violence and the prevention of sexual harassment. Sexist behavior was the subject of a specific article.
In 2022, the Human Resources Department, in collaboration with the Ethics, Compliance & Privacy Department, implemented a practical guide for all ENGIE countries and entities. This guide aims to align the definitions and help them develop their own program to prevent and respond to sexist behavior and sexual harassment. The awareness campaign started with a webinar in October 2022, engaging each entity to build a Zero Tolerance action plan.
ENGIE undertakes to take all necessary measures to prevent incidents of sexual harassment. Reporting tools have been put in place to allow any deviant behavior to be reported. In early 2021, ENGIE participated for the first time in the BVA/#StOpE scale on sexism.
Furthermore, on the basis of an international benchmark of legislation in force, the Group has defined a common international frame of reference intended to eradicate sexual harassment. ENGIE launched a global information and awareness campaign on domestic violence on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. In addition, ENGIE includes on the energy bills sent to all of its eight million customers in France, the freephone number “SOS Battered Women” for women who are victims of domestic violence. The public is thus kept informed of measures to combat violence against women.
Support for integration and job search
ENGIE is very committed to this subject and is developing many innovative initiatives in partnership with its ecosystem to promote learning.
Social and professional integration of young people
As a founding member of the Collective of companies for a more inclusive economy, the Group has been acting since 2018 throughout the country, alongside 35 large companies and public authorities. was created to raise young people’s awareness of ENGIE jobs. The strength of the Collective is the ability of companies to share their experience and allow everyone to benefit from sharing
know-how and a local network. These actions promote the integration of young people, especially those who are far from employment or come from the most disadvantaged neighborhoods. ENGIE has notably undertaken to welcome 3,000 young people from priority neighborhoods for three years, from third grade until they enter working life.
In September 2022, the Collective launched a vast program to promote the development of mentoring among its members with the objective of reaching 1% of mentors among all employees of the 36 member companies by the end of 2023. In this respect , ENGIE is committed to developing its external mentorship, in addition to the existing internal system.
In 2022, ENGIE participated, alongside the companies of the Collective, in the Salon Jeunes d’Avenir in Ile-de-France. This event was an opportunity for the Technicians Ambassadors to present the Group’s professions and for several women site managers to share their experience with young women looking for work-study contracts and career guidance. The Group also launched the prpa apprenticeship initiative, which took in ten young people who had dropped out of school and had lost employment. After participating in the initiative, six joined ENGIE’s apprentice training center.
The Group is committed to the social and professional integration of people in great difficulty or in a situation of exclusion. Since 2020, ENGIE has chaired the French GAN (Global Apprenticeship Network), enabling it to:
- encourage business initiatives;
- act on the factors that hinder the development of work-study alternation;
- connect these initiatives to real career opportunities for young people;
- use vocational training as a springboard to access the world of work.
The various institutional, associative and corporate partnerships also facilitate the employability of young interns and apprentices, both internally and externally. Particular attention is paid to all stages of the recruitment process, particularly for interns and apprentices, to ensure a more inclusive recruitment process.
Disabled employees
ENGIE is fully committed to the field of disability, including at the highest level of the Group. In France, it is mainly involved in recruitment, integration, support and retention in employment, awareness, communication and collaboration with the protected sector.
Managers are invited to follow e-learning courses designed to raise their awareness of all facets of disability in the company. A webinar on disability was hosted on October 6, 2022 by Jean-Sébastien Blanc, Deputy CEO in charge of Human Resources, with the aim of raising awareness among all Group employees.
In addition, ENGIE designed a specific program in 2022 for young work-study students and interns in the Group. The objective is to make them aware of any personal disabilities they may have, in order to help them, if necessary, to have their disability recognized. This program also raises their awareness of their future role as managers and will be fully rolled out in 2023.
Thanks to financial and human resources, 3 million per year on average and more than twenty disability advisers supported by local elected officials, ENGIE has approximately 2,136 employees with disabilities in France. ENGIE’s employment rate in France was 3.4% in 2022.
Collaboration with the sheltered and adapted work sector (ESAT and adapted companies) materializes the inclusive vision of the Group’s CSR commitments. It aims to ensure the sustainability of indirect jobs, to promote the local economy and to promote professional integration.
On October 3, 2022, General Manager Catherine MacGregor signed a national agreement with the GESAT network, which represents 2,250 ESATs and adapted companies in France. The objective is to facilitate access for Group companies to suppliers employing people with disabilities.
As part of the work on digital accessibility, ENGIE committed in 2022 to an inter-company training program for digital accessibility facilitators. This training is reserved for people with disabilities.
LGBT+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender/Transsexual Plus)
On December 6, 2017, ENGIE signed the LAutre Cercles LGBT+ commitment charter. In October 2020, in France, ENGIE published the LGBT+ practical guide, understanding to act together in order to raise awareness of the LGBT+ issue in the workplace. ENGIE participated in the 2020 edition of LAutre Cercles 95 LGBT+ & Alli.es au Travail Role Models in France. Two employees have been nominated in the LGBT+ Leaders and Alli.es Dirigeant.es Role Models category. In 2021, ENGIE intensified its actions in favor of diversity and the fight against discrimination with:
- the launch of Friends, the Groups network of LGBT+ employees and Straight Allies;
- the worldwide publication of a new guide, Understanding each other to act better together;
- the training of 150 Human Resources employees in France;
- the provision of a training/awareness catalog for management committees, managers, staff representative bodies and all employees;
- the participation for the second time in the Role Models of L’Autre Cercle, with two candidates presented.
In 2022, ENGIE North America was rewarded for the second consecutive year by the Human Rights Campaign (score 95/100). The actions taken to improve the equal treatment of LGBT+ employees in the United States have been recognized.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.engie.com/en/diversity-and-inclusion
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Diversity and Inclusion
- Generative AI: A Paradigm Shift in Enterprise and Startup Opportunities
- Malnutrition: ice cream vs. other frozen treats
- Jokowi invites the public to avoid the peaks of refoulement on April 24 and 25
- Disney Hollywood Studios Star Wars Gift Shop Staff Recorded Upskirt Videos Of 500 Women: Cops
- Hello, what is the difference between doorbell (battery) and doorbell (wired)?
- GOP lawmaker explains why he’s not ready to vote on McCarthy’s debt limit bill
- This fungus spreads rapidly in hospitals
- China wants AI to only say nice things about the Communist Party (NYT)
- We don’t have a plan. What are we going to do ? : Boris Johnson’s shock at Brexit outcome revealed in new book
- US urges South Korea not to fill China’s chip shortage if Micron is banned, Financial Times reports
- Actor Danny Masterson drugged and raped women, prosecutor says