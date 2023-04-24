Growing exchanges take a close look at what the Warsaw Stock Exchange has to offer. The first news

WSE’s CEO was a guest at a conference hosted by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group, the world’s largest development institution focused on the private sector in developing countries.

Investors and financial analysts interested in the background and factors contributing to the success of the Polish capital market interviewed Marek Dietl, the CEO of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, who is currently visiting the United States. The WSE, which was completely rebuilt in 1991, currently generates more than half of the trade volume in Central and Eastern Europe.

Despite having the same founding year (1817), the results of the Warsaw and New York stock markets were very different for obvious reasons. These are mainly historical circumstances rather than simply the differences between the economic potential of Poland and the United States. Our nation has been denied the opportunity to pursue a self-determined economic policy in the wake of two world wars and decades of communism. Poland was on the verge of bankruptcy when the Warsaw Stock Exchange opened on April 16, 1991, and its chances of joining NATO or the European Communities were hazy at best.

Meanwhile, the Polish capital market took about 27 years to reach a status similar to that of Israel or South Korea, although these countries have been building their potential for more than half a century. Currently, the Warsaw Stock Exchange is the undisputed leader in the region, twice the size of Vienna, four times the size of Athens, and even eight times the size of Prague or Bucharest. explains Dr. Marek Dietl.

WSE’s CEO was a guest at a conference hosted by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group, the world’s largest development institution focused on the private sector in developing countries. The starting point for discussing the sources of Polish success was a book titled Understanding The Polish Capital Market, co-authored by Marek Dietl.

This is a must-read for all financial market representatives around the world who are looking for best practices to follow. The Polish experience is universal. It indicates what factors need to be taken into account to organize an efficient and profitable exchange system, noted Anderson Caputo Silva, the principal specialist of the financial sector at the World Bank, moderator of the debate.

Today, the paths of the New York Stock Exchange and the Warsaw Stock Exchange cross again. While the former is the primary point of reference for the most powerful trading rooms in the world, the WSE is the focus for emerging or developing trading rooms, and not just from our part of Europe.

We have matured to be active outside our country. Therefore, on the one hand, there is close cooperation with other prosecutors of the Three Seas Initiative and, on the other hand, support for other capital markets. Marek Dietl pointed out, referring to the WSE’s purchase last year of a majority stake in the Armenian Stock Exchange (AMX).

Asked about the basic conditions needed to create an efficient capital market, the CEO of WSE mentioned: a friendly and well-functioning legal ecosystem, entrepreneurship and work culture, as well as demographic and economic potential. appropriate for a given country. If Poland was lucky to have these three arguments, according to Marek Dietl, success is also possible if at least two of them are fulfilled.

We were prompted to invest in the Armenian stock market by positive changes in its legislation and the determination of local businesses. However, the functioning of the capital market is based above all on trust, which is very difficult to regain. The current challenge for us is therefore to consistently and quickly build AMX’s credibility in the eyes of potential investors. explained the CEO of WSE.

Marek Dietl said the Warsaw Stock Exchange was not resting on its laurels. It will face many hurdles in the coming years, such as integrating ESG principles into business operations and changing the balance of industries represented in the main market.

We want to be even more open to innovation-oriented companies, operating in sectors such as blockchain or new technologies. In the future, up to 30% of the companies listed on our market will represent the so-called >>New Business<<, said the CEO of WSE.

The incredible global growth of NewConnect, one of the top three alternative marketplaces in the world today, sparked the interest of conference attendees. In fifteen years, he developed a brand that investors could identify and value, in addition to serving as a sort of gateway for companies that were about to launch on the ground floor of the Warsaw Stock Exchange. .

The history of the Warsaw alternative market is a collection of amazing stories about the dynamic development of innovative companies that are successful not only in the country but also abroad, explained the CEO of WSE.