Canadian laws and regulations

Authors):

Desmond Christy, Rosalind Hunter, James R. Brown, Desmond Lee

April 24, 2023

On April 20, 2023, the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) adopted amendments [PDF] (the Amendments) to Section 606 – Flyer offers of the TSX Company Handbook (the Handbook) which sets new standards for pricing public offerings, including when the TSX will apply the private placement provisions of Section 607 – Private placements of the Manual to an offering by prospectus. The new rules are essentially the same as draft amendments previously released by the TSX in December 2022.

The TSX has also issued Toronto Stock Exchange Staff Notice 2023-0002 (the Staff Notice), providing advice on the pricing of a prospectus offering or private placement where there has been a recent disclosure of material information.

Background

Section 606 of the Manual sets out certain rules for issuers proposing to distribute securities by way of prospectus and describes the factors used by the TSX to determine whether a transaction constitutes a “good faith” public offering. . Proposed transactions that do not meet the criteria for bona fide public offerings are instead subject to the more restrictive rules for private placement financings under Section 607 of the Handbook, which include specific limitations on offer.

Prior to the amendments, Section 606 of the Manual listed five factors used by the TSX to determine whether an offering was a bona fide public offering, without providing guidance on their relative importance or application. In particular, the list of factors included the “offer price”, but the manual did not specify what an acceptable level of discount was. This created uncertainty as to when the TSX would apply its private placement rules to a public offering. Over time, market participants came to understand that the TSX would not approve of a market price discount of more than 15% in a public offering, and that the TSX would closely examine any public offering at a discount greater than 10% from the market price. .

Given changing market practices, including the common use of bought deals and overnight traded offers that are executed and priced in a shorter timeframe, allowing less to uncover pricing, and TSX’s experience that the lack of clear pricing guidelines resulted in increased engagement by issuers with TSX regarding the pricing of public offerings, TSX concluded that it was appropriate to establish new standards for the pricing of public offers. The TSX issued a request for comment regarding the proposed amendments to Section 606 of the Manual on December 1, 2022 and, following the public comment period, adopted the amendments effective April 20, 2023.

Amendments to TSX Handbook Provisions Regarding Prospectus Offerings

The Amendments remove the five factors that were previously listed and provide that for a public offering to be considered “good faith”, the TSX will now consider: (a) whether the offering was “widely marketed ”, ie agents or underwriters either (i) distribute the offered securities to at least 50 purchasers; or (ii) make known the Offer to the sales group and/or the capital markets offices of substantially all Canadian investment dealers; (b) the offer price, by reference to the closing price of the last completed trading session for the securities (the closing price) (instead of the five-day volume-weighted average trading price (VAPV on five days)), according to the previous rules); and (c) insider participation.

In the case of a “widely traded” prospectus offering where there is no insider participation, the TSX will generally accept the offering price of the securities regardless of the amount of the discount. In cases where there is insider participation in a “widely marketed” prospectus offering:

if the offer price is at or below a 15% discount from the closing price, the TSX will generally accept a prospectus offer notice in which insiders participate up to their respective pro rata participation and the TSX will apply its private placement rules to any portion of insider purchases in excess of their respective pro rata ownership interest in the issuer; And

where the offer price exceeds a 15% discount to the closing price, the TSX will apply its private placement rules to all insider purchases.

Where a prospectus offering has not been widely marketed, the TSX will apply the private placement provisions of the Manual to the offering.

TSX Staff Notice Regarding Pricing in the Context of Recent Disclosure of Material Information

The TSX reviews the price at which securities are issued for financings by reference to the “market price” as defined in the guide (the market price). The TSX has also previously indicated that the market price of a financing should reflect all material events, changes or announcements (collectively, Material Information). As defined in the manual, the market price is generally equal to the five-day VWAP immediately preceding the relevant date. The newly released staff notice acknowledges that the five-day VWAP may not be appropriate in circumstances where the five-day period would include trading days before and after the release of material information.

As noted in the Staff Notice, where a listed issuer seeks to price a financing shortly after the material information is disclosed, the TSX will generally expect the market price to be assessed based on (i) for an offering by prospectus, the closing price; and (ii) for a Private Placement, the one-day volume-weighted average price, in both cases reflecting a clear trading session after the Material Information has been disclosed. For example, for a prospectus offering, if material information is released before the market on Monday, the Monday closing price may be used, but if material information is released on Monday at 11 a.m. EST, Tuesday’s closing price may be used. . Notwithstanding the foregoing, the TSX reserves the discretion to use an alternate formula in instances where the closing price or one-day volume-weighted average price does not appear appropriate in the circumstances. These new guidelines do not affect the availability of the announcement of a bought deal financing at the same time as the announcement of material information such as an acquisition transaction, provided that the requirements of the TSX for such pricing required by Staff Notice 2016-0006 are met.

The TSX has confirmed that in the absence of recent material disclosure, when a listed issuer seeks to price a normal course financing, the TSX will generally expect the market price either valued according to (i) for an offer by prospectus, the closing price; and (ii) for a private placement, the five-day VWAP.

Conclusion

The new framework and guidance offered by the Amendments and Staff Notice are useful developments for issuers, agents and other participants in Canadian capital markets seeking clarification on the application of the Prospectus Offering Rules of the TSX and the pricing of financing transactions.

Under the new rules, issuers and dealers would have to consider the level of insider participation in proposed prospectus offerings when determining the offering price and the related price reduction offered to buyers. Issuers should also consider the new mark-to-market guidelines when a prospectus offering or private placement financing is expected to occur shortly after the material information is disclosed.