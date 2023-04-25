Women-led companies outperform African stock exchanges





While only a fraction of companies listed on Africa’s 24 stock exchanges have female CEOs, those run by women outperform financially to a large extent according to a new report from Africa.com. Women-led businesses remain rare in Africa despite growing evidence that more diverse management produces better results. For the third consecutive year, Africa.com has analyzed the 2,020 companies listed on Africa’s 24 stock exchanges to compile a definitive list of the continent’s top businesswomen. It also looked at the performance of companies where women are in the top spot as CEOs. The survey found that the collective market capitalization of the 34 African companies that had female CEOs was up 2.8% for the year ending December 31, 2022, outperforming many stock exchanges in Africa and globally. This is a remarkable performance in light of global conditions, and particularly in Africa, said Teresa Clark, president of Africa.com, presenting the results via video link. Share prices of companies led by female CEOs outperformed the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (FTSE/JSE All Share) by 506 basis points, the Nairobi Securities Exchange Index (NSEASI) by 2,712 basis points, the London Stock Exchange ( FTSE All Share Index) by 1,202 basis points and the S&P 500 by 1,714 basis points. Teresa Clark, President of Africa.com, presents the results of the survey. as well as profiles of women leaders and interviews with Vera Songwe and Patricia Lizarraga. Why do women-led businesses outperform? In my work with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala at the World Bank, when we started the gender conversation nearly 20 years ago, we saw that when you invest in women, you get a much higher return, Vera Songwe, Speaking to Teresa Clark during the presentation, said Vera Songwe, a fellow at the Brookings Institution and former head of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa. Less than 1.3% of the $69 trillion in global assets today are managed by women, let alone women of color, but these women actually have a higher ex than men, on average. Also participating in the presentation, Patricia Lizarraga founder of Hypatia Capital commented: Why do women outperform? Because it’s just harder for women to get to the top. So those who do, by definition, have something extra. Methodology To create its third annual definitive list of female CEOs, sponsored by Standard Bank Group, Africa.com selected 2,020 companies listed on Africa’s 24 stock exchanges for those with a turnover of $100 million or more, or a market capitalization of $150 million or more, which yielded a list of 787 companies. Data was provided by Bloomberg. The public websites of the 787 companies were then reviewed by Africa.com to identify female C-suite executives. The researchers then reviewed the list of these women to determine those with a CEO or CEO or president and conducted a review to confirm that these executives have responsibility for corporate profits and losses. This produced the list of 34 women-led businesses. The researchers then used Bloomberg data to assess the change between the last closing price on January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022, to determine the companies’ overall performance. Two additional groups of women were selected through this process to identify African Business Division Heads and Global Business Regional Heads. This resulted in Africa.com’s definitive list of 93 female CEOs. The list includes 40 women from South Africa, 12 from Nigeria and 6 from Egypt, Ghana and Kenya respectively. THE complete list visible on Africa.com. Related Articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://african.business/2023/04/finance-services/women-led-companies-outperform-african-stock-exchanges The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos