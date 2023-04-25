NOVA: In pursuit of zero carbon | KPBS Public Media

Premieres Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Sunday, April 30 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

Climate change may be one of the biggest and most important challenges humanity has ever faced, but can we stop it before it’s too late? NOVA in pursuit of zero carbon examines the science behind the technology that could help us get to net zero within the next thirty years.

The United States recently set an ambitious climate change goal: achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and halve emissions by 2030. But is that even achievable? What exactly would it take? This episode takes a hard look at the problem and identifies real-world technologies that might be up to the task. Whether it’s expanding the availability of renewable energy options, designing more energy-efficient buildings, or revolutionizing the transportation sector, the film casts a hopeful yet skeptical eye. The problem is vast and time is running out, but there is still hope that we can achieve zero carbon in time to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

Chasing Carbon Zero is reported, produced and directed by Miles O’Brien, a journalist who has been on the climate beat for 30 years. It’s time to move the narrative from reports of gloom to possible solutions, said O’Brien. It’s important for our viewers to know that we have the technology to achieve net zero.

NOVA: In pursuit of zero carbon

To do the calculations, OBrien turns to Melissa C. Lott, Principal Investigator and Research Director of the SIPA Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University. Using a few simple yet elegant charts, Lott helps OBrien understand the essential steps we need to take to stay on the path to net zero:

(1) electrifying things like cars and buildings as much as possible; at the same time

(2) decarbonize electricity that replaces carbon-emitting electricity generation with renewable and other carbon-free technologies

(3) track and stifle emissions of methane, a much more potent greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide

(4) advancing breakthroughs that will allow us to tackle the thorniest carbon emitters: aviation, industry and agriculture

Melissa C. Lott, Research Director, Center on Global Energy Policy / Senior Fellow, School of International and Public Affairs, Columbia University

Buildings account for 13% of total emissions in the United States. Electrifying our heating and cooling systems, especially in cities, is therefore crucial for decarbonisation. In 2022, Americans bought more heat pumps than gas furnaces, and on New York’s rooftops we can see evidence of how electricity is gaining traction.

Viewers meet owner Lincoln Eccles which has invested in 14 heat pumps, one for each of the early 20th-century building units it owns in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Heat pumps are more efficient than oil or gas because they do not create heat; they just move it from place to place. But can this technology be made more accessible to everyone?

This is precisely the purpose of Donnel Bairdfounder and CEO of the green technology company BlocPower. Its mission is to make green buildings accessible to everyone. Baird is kickstarting the move away from combustion by removing old boilers and furnaces from aging multi-family buildings and electrifying them with heat pumps. He thinks it’s possible to expand this to electrify an entire block of buildings, and possibly an entire city and beyond.

Donnel Baird, Founder and CEO, BlocPower / Advisor, Rewiring America

Another blatant carbon emitter in our homes: gas ovens and stoves. At the Eden Hall campus of the University of Chatham, Chief Chris Galarzaa culinary sustainability consultant with years of kitchen management experience, gives viewers a visit of the cooks a fully electric professional kitchen. Cooktops operate on induction, which unlike traditional resistance cookers, uses electricity to generate a magnetic field to move electrons inside the cookware. The resulting vibrations heat food much faster than gas burners, without turning the kitchen into a sauna.

Chef Christopher A. Galarza, Founder/Culinary Sustainability Consultant, Forward Dining Solutions LLC

Transportation is another major sector responsible for emissions. In Detroit, viewers meet Linda Zhang, chief engineer of the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning. The pickup truck is an important innovation for the mass adoption of electric vehicles, as owners of the F-150 series are very loyal to the brand and frequently depend on the vehicles for their livelihood. Demand for new vehicles is high, just one indicator that EVs could go from novelty to mass adoption.

But the producer of “Chasing Carbon Zero” Will Toubman and OBrien drove a loaner Lightning from Boston to Bangor, Maine, and found huge shortcomings in fast-charging capability. Even if we are able to electrify many buildings and a large part of the transport sector, we will still not reach our goal if the electricity is produced by burning fossil fuels.

NOVA: In pursuit of zero carbon

The film returns to Melissa Lott, which explains that the amount of electricity produced will increase and that clean electricity sources will have to increase by adding new carbon-free sources like wind, solar, geothermal and others. Fortunately, we are on the right track, as wind, solar and battery costs have come down in recent years.

Wind is a major and rapidly growing contributor to a clean energy grid. Floating wind is a relatively new idea that opens up waters deeper than 200 feet the limit for bottom-mounted turbines. This technology seems ripe for rapid growth, given that floating turbines can be towed to deeper waters where the wind is more constant. It also enables the development of wind power off the west coast of the United States, where the waters are extremely deep.

We meet Habib Dagher, executive director of the Center for Advanced Structures and Composites at the University of Maines, whose team is developing a unique wind and wave simulator to test a scale model of a floating hull for wind turbines called VolturnUS. Dagher hopes to have a larger 11-megawatt turbine floating within a few years and theorizes offshore wind capacity within 50 miles of US shores could be enough to power the country four times over.

But what if the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing? For a renewable grid to work, we need to develop new methods of storing electricity. The lithium-ion batteries used in electric cars, for example, are too expensive for several days of storage on the grid.

But Yet-Ming Chiang from MIT reveals an innovation that could enable grid-scale energy storage: iron-air batteries. He co-founded a company called form energy, which aims to exploit the reaction of iron with air during the formation of rust. The company hopes to build batteries that can supply power to the grid when renewables such as solar and wind fail, but also create jobs in America Forms’ Rust Belt. The first production facility is under construction in Weirton, West Virginia.

Carbon dioxide is not the only greenhouse gas of concern. In fact, controlling another could be one of the most powerful levers we have to reduce emissions in the short term. CO2 now accounts for 80% of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States, but most of the remaining emissions come from methane, a greenhouse gas that is more than 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide to trap heat in the atmosphere for 20 years.

In the oil fields of the Permian Basin in Texas, we meet a conservationist Sharon Wilson, which uses a thermal camera to detect methane leaks. While experts explain that the transition out of oil and gas cannot happen overnight, limiting methane emissions from these super transmitters may be the fruit at hand.

Having spent my career reporting on the dire state of the climate crisis, I now feel an enormous responsibility to present viable solutions to our audience, said O’Brien. This film shows that we have the technology and the means to achieve our climate goals. I hope this film will provide audiences with the information and tools needed to implement them.

Miles O’Brien, Producer, Director and Science Correspondent – NOVA “Chasing Carbon Zero”

Watch at your own pace:

Premieres of “Chasing Carbon Zero” Wednesday, April 26 at 9 p.m. ET/8C on PBS and will be available to stream To pbs.org/nova, NOVA on YouTubeand the PBS appavailable on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

Credits:

A NOVA manufacture by MOBIAS Media, Inc.. For GBH. Produced by Will Toubman. Reported, produced and directed by Miles OBrien. NOVA’s lead producer is Caitlin Saks. NOVA’s executive producers are Julia Cort and Chris Schmidt. NOVA is a GBH production.