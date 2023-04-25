US stocks end mixed, Treasury yields fall with earnings, data available





US stocks falter ahead of high-profile earnings, data shows

Treasury yields fall as debt ceiling deadline nears

Dollar weakens, yen plunges ahead of central bank meetings SYDNEY, April 24 (Reuters) – Wall Street had a mixed close on Monday, with buoyant interest-rate-sensitive stocks weighing on the Nasdaq and U.S. Treasury yields falling as investors braced for a week of earnings high-level quarterly reports and closely watching the economy data. The benchmark S&P 500 and the Dow Jones ended the session up slightly as Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) and other megacaps pulled the Nasdaq into the red. “People don’t know what this week holds, especially when it comes to earnings,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut. “There are a lot of things to be careful of and today reflects that. Not much is happening.” Earnings this week include a range of potential market players including Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), Microsoft, Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O). High profile industrialists General Motor Co (GM.N), Boeing Co (BA.N), Northrop Grumman (NOC.N) and Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) are also on deck. On the economic front, a slew of data on housing, industrial production and the Commerce Department’s first jab at first-quarter GDP will be capped Friday by the closely watched and far-reaching Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) report. , which tracks income, expenses and inflation. “Everyone is looking forward to the PCE on Friday, given that it’s the Fed’s preferred inflation measure,” said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder in New York. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 66.44 points, or 0.2%, to 33,875.4, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 3.52 points, or 0.09%, to 4,137.04 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) fell 35.25 points, or 0.29%, to 12,037.20. European stocks closed essentially unchanged ahead of earnings reports likely to affect the market, which include a stream of European banks in addition to US megacaps. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) lost 0.01% and the MSCI gauge of stocks across the world (.MIWD00000PUS) gained 0.11%. Emerging market stocks lost 0.35%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) closed down 0.35%, while the Japanese Nikkei (.N225) rose 0.10%. Yields on US Treasuries fell as market participants appeared to grow increasingly nervous as the debt ceiling deadline approached. Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 18/32 to 3.5034%, down from 3.572% Friday night. The 30-year bond last rose 34/32 to 3.718%, down from 3.778% on Friday night. The greenback and the yen weakened ahead of the respective central bank meetings in the United States and Japan. Financial markets have priced a 91.4% chance that next week’s Federal Reserve meeting will result in another 25 basis point interest rate hike. The dollar index fell 0.45%, with the euro up 0.51% at $1.1043. The Japanese yen weakened 0.08% against the greenback at 134.28 to the dollar, while the pound last traded at $1.2483, up 0.43% on the day. Crude prices tipped but rose later in the session on optimism about strengthening Chinese demand. U.S. crude rose 1.14% to settle at $78.76 a barrel and Brent was at $82.73, up 1.31% on the day. Gold edged higher ahead of major economic data that would affect the Federal Reserve’s decision-making at next month’s monetary policy meeting. Spot gold added 0.3% to $1,989.14 an ounce. Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Christopher Cushing Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

