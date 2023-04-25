Business
Stock market today: live updates
U.S. stock futures fell on Tuesday as traders assessed the latest quarterly numbers from several major companies.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures fell 122 points, or 0.4%. S&P500 And Nasdaq-100 Futures Contracts tempered 0.5 each.
Shares of First Republic Bank fell 20% after the regional bank released its latest quarterly results. The company said late Monday that deposits fell 40% to $104.5 billion in the first quarter, but have since leveled off. First Republic will also cut spending, including cutting its workforce by 20-25% in the second quarter.
UPS fell more than 5% on quarterly results that fell short of expectations. PepsiCo and General Electric, meanwhile, rose slightly on better than expected numbers.
Amazon and Microsoft are expected to report Tuesday after the bell.
US Bank Wealth Management’s chief investment officer, Bill Northey, expects companies to signal a decline in growth momentum as 2023 progresses.
“We are looking for signs of deterioration, or alternatively health care revenues, margins and ultimately earnings and most importantly earnings guidance as we move forward through the year. We expect levels of growth slower as the year progresses, and these and broader macro factors will largely influence how portfolios are positioned,” Northey said.
“We entered 2023 with a modestly defensive portfolio orientation,” he continued, noting that he made no significant changes to his positioning.
“The fundamentals that underpin our more cautious and defensive positioning remain in place,” Northey said. “And that’s slowing growth, a more restrictive set of central bank policies and the expectation that over the course of this year, growth will slow enough and inflation will be sufficiently contained that the Federal Reserve can interrupt the cycle of rate hikes and respond to the resulting pace of economic growth.
On Tuesday, investors will get an indicator of the state of house prices thanks to March new home sales figures, as well as S&P/Case-Shiller House Price Index data for 20 cities in February. Consumer confidence data for April will also be released.
Wall Street comes out of a mixed session, with strong technology Nasdaq Compound lose 0.3% on. During this time, the Dow increased by 66.44 points, or 0.2%, while S&P500 increased by 0.09%.
