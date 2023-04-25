Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday April 25
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, April 19, 2023.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Mixed bag, more revenue
Monday’s stocks still haven’t shaken off the stench of last week. While the Dow finished higher, the S&P 500 barely gained, while the Nasdaq fell. Tuesday brings other major results reports, including General Motors (see below) and McDonald’s before the bell, and Microsoft and parent Google Alphabet after the closing bell. Investors will also be able to chew on several new economic data on Tuesday, with consumer confidence and home sales figures on the agenda. Follow live market updates.
2. General Motors improves its outlook
General Motors CEO Mary Barra, center, at the New York Stock Exchange on November 17, 2022.
Source: NYSE
General Motors Tuesday morning raised its profit outlook for the year after its first-quarter results beat the company’s expectations. The company also said it was feeling the effects of its cost-cutting efforts faster than it had anticipated. Investors, meanwhile, are eager to hear more about GM’s electric vehicle push during the company’s earnings call on Tuesday morning. For now, however, GM is feeling good, according to a key executive. “Overall, we’re confident for 2023,” chief financial officer Paul Jacobson told reporters.
3. Discordant figures of the First Republic
A First Republic bank branch in Manhattan on April 24, 2023 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
First Republic, one of the lenders at the heart of the banking crisis in March, was in far worse shape than expected. The bank announced its first quarter results after the bell on Monday, revealing that its deposits had fallen nearly 41% over the period and that even mirrors the $30 billion in deposits from 11 other banks in an effort bailout at the end of March. First Republic’s filings would have fallen 50% in the last quarter without this injection. The bank also said on Monday it would cut spending while continuing to explore “strategic options.” First Republic shares were down more than 20% in after-hours trading.
4. Cable chaos
Don Lemon attends the 15th Annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 12, 2021 in New York City.
Mike Coppola | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images
Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon, two of cable television’s most prominent personalities in years, were fired Monday, practically within minutes of each other. First, we learned that Fox News had retains Carlson. Although the conservative channel did not give a reason, it came the day after Fox settled Dominion’s libel suit and as one of his former bookers alleges he encouraged a toxic work environment. Afterwards, Lemon revealed that he was ousted from CNN. It came after a flap over sexist and ageist remarks he had made recently about GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley, as well as revelations that Lemon had abused his colleagues for years. Meanwhile, CNBC’s parent company, NBCUniversal, faces several key decisions without a CEO after Jeff Shell was fired following a sexual harassment investigation.
5. Moscow to New York
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov listens to UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres during a Security Council meeting at the United Nations headquarters on April 24, 2023 in New York.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is visiting New York this week to chair the United Nations Security Council. While Ukraine, the United States and others have criticized his presence and Russia’s presidency of the Security Council, he has important items on his agenda as his country’s invasion of Ukraine unfolds. continues. Namely, the Ukrainian grain deal. The pact between the adversaries provided the world with some food security during a tumultuous time, but that could soon be upended unless the deal is extended. When a reporter asked Lavrov on Monday if the grain deal was dead, it sounded like he had said, “Nice dress.” Follow live war updates here.
And one more thing…
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on “actions to advance environmental justice” before signing an executive order in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, April 21, 2023.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
It’s official. President Joe Biden is candidate for re-election, as expected. In an announcement Tuesday morning, Biden framed his 2024 campaign as an ongoing battle for America’s soul as he prepares for a potential rematch with Donald Trump. Now is not the time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for re-election,” Biden said in a video released Tuesday. The president, however, faces an electorate tired of high inflation and potentially headed for a recession, which could even make his candidacy for re-election is more complicated.
CNBC’s Hakyung Kim, Michael Wayland, Jesse Pound, Lillian Rizzo, Annika Kim Constantino, Alex Sherman, Amanda Macias and Emma Kinery contributed to this report.
Follow the evolution of the market like a pro on CNBC Pro.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/25/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-tuesday-april-25.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Alaya F REACTS to Priyanka Chopra calling her Bollywood’s next superstar
- 5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday April 25
- Links found between common ear, nose and throat infections in preschoolers and increased risk of autism
- Assemblies dissolved following electoral allusions
- E. Jean Carroll’s battery and defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump begins: what you need to know
- The McCormick Library Archives begins to diversify its collections
- Difficult return to First Division for Ebbw at Abergavenny
- Miley Cyrus Launches Brown Hair in Versace at Fashion LA Awards 2023 – Footwear News
- Incorporate plant foods into your diet
- Prism Comics’ Q Con Returns to West Hollywood for Pride Month
- Is There A Cure For IBS? What You Need To Know About Treatment
- Indonesia urges caution after 7.1-magnitude earthquake