Stock Markets Today: US Futures Fall Ahead of Tech Earnings





Wall Street futures trailed global markets lower on Tuesday amid a slew of U.S. earnings reports and an update on economic growth. Dow futures slid 0.2% and the S&P fell 0.4%. Dozens of the nation’s biggest companies, including Microsoft and Amazon, are due to report results this week. McDonald’s rose before the bell after the fast-food chain reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter sales and profits. General Motors jumped more than 3% after strong sales in the United States boosted its profits and the company raised its forecast on expectations that demand will remain robust. Analysts expect S&P 500 companies to post their biggest drop in earnings since the spring of 2020, when the pandemic crippled the economy. But the majority of companies so far this earnings season have beaten Wall Street analysts’ projections. On Thursday, the United States releases new data on economic growth in the first three months of the year. Economists believe growth slowed during this period due to interest rate hikes used by the US Federal Reserve to quell stubbornly high inflation. Economists expect growth to slow to 1.9% year on year, from 2.6% in the last quarter of 2022. If the economy cools, tech stocks will face a tough environment to sustain the high stock prices that have helped support the market, said Edward Moya of Oanda. Two tech-focused banks, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, collapsed in March and dragged down other regional banks as well. Late Monday, First Republic Bank said its depositors withdrew more than $100 billion from the bank during last month’s crisis amid fears it could be next. Stocks plunge ahead of the opening bell on Thursday. The Fed meets next week and much of Wall Street expects the US central bank to raise interest rates at least once more before taking a break. Many traders are betting that the Fed will cut rates later this year to support the economy. But Fed officials have insisted they will keep rates high at least through the end of this year. Rising rates have slowed US home sales by making mortgages more expensive. Manufacturing and other sectors of the economy also suffered, while the labor market remained resilient. At midday in Europe, the FTSE 100 in London fell 0.3% and the CAC 40 in Paris fell 0.6%. The DAX in Frankfurt remained virtually unchanged. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.8% to 3,264.87 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained less than 0.1% to 28,620.07. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 1.9% to 19,578.20. The Kospi in Seoul fell 1.4% to 2,489.02 after South Korea reported surprisingly strong economic growth in the first quarter, avoiding a technical recession. Korea’s economic activity rose 0.3% over the previous three months, rebounding from a 0.4% contraction. Indias Sensex advanced less than 0.1% to 60,105.07. Singapore and Bangkok declined. New Zealand and Australian markets were closed for holidays. In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude fell 53 cents to $78.23 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 89 cents on Monday to $78.76. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trade, fell 53 cents to $82.01 a barrel in London. It advanced $1.07 the previous session to $82.73. The dollar fell to 134.12 yen from 134.27 yen on Monday. The euro retreated to $1.1014 from $1.1046. On Monday, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained 0.1% after Coca-Cola Co.’s quarterly profit came in better than expected. The Dow Jones rose 0.2% while the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.3%. McDonald’s reported from Beijing; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Maryland.

