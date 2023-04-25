Wall Street down as the First Republic falls





NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street slipped on Tuesday after a torrent of companies released mixed earnings reports for the first three months of the year.

The S&P 500 was down 0.9% in afternoon trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 159 points, or 0.5%, at 33,716 as of 12:05 p.m. Eastern, while the Nasdaq composite was down 1.2%.

First Republic Bank fell 29.5% for the biggest loss in the S&P 500 after saying its customers withdrew more than $100 billion in deposits in the first quarter. That does not include the $30 billion the big banks invested to bolster confidence in their rival after the second and third largest US bank failures in history rattled confidence. The magnitude of the drop in deposits eclipsed early republics, beating analysts’ earnings expectations early in the year. The majority of companies so far this reporting season have exceeded expectations, but the bar has been set considerably low. Analysts predict the worst drop in S&P 500 earnings since the spring of 2020, when the pandemic froze the global economy. That’s why Wall Street focuses as much, if not more, on what companies are saying about their future prospects as they do on their last three months. UPS fell 9% after hitting its profit forecast, but said it made less revenue than expected. He also said his full-year revenue would likely be at the lower end of his previous forecast, citing a tough economy and other factors. GE Healthcare Technologies fell 9% and Danaher fell 6.2% despite earnings and revenue beating expectations. On the gain side, PepsiCo rose 2.2% after beating earnings expectations. Homebuilder PulteGroup rose 2.1% after also beating forecasts. The heart of earnings reporting season is coming, and more heavy hitters are coming after markets close for the day. Microsoft and Google’s parent company, Alphabet, are both on the agenda. Because they are two of the largest companies on Wall Street by market value, their stock movements carry extra weight on the S&P 500 and other stock indices. Broad equity indices have made only modest moves so far this earnings season. The S&P 500 barely moved last week and rose just 0.1% on Monday. But volatility strategists at Barclays say the calm is unlikely to last long term. The economy is under pressure from high interest rates designed to keep inflation in check. High rates can do this, but only by dragging down the whole economy and hurting investment prices. Large swaths of the economy outside of the labor market have already begun to slow or contract. With so much uncertainty about whether inflation can return to the Federal Reserve’s target without triggering a recession, “we remain skeptical that markets are off the hook,” Barclays strategists said. led by Stefano Pascale in a report. They also pointed to the risk of something breaking in the financial system due to high rates. A report on Tuesday showed consumer confidence fell more sharply than expected in April, to its lowest level since July. It’s a discouraging signal as consumer spending makes up the biggest chunk of the US economy. A second report was more encouraging, indicating that new home sales rose more than expected. The housing industry is under pressure as higher mortgage rates put pressure on buyers.



On Thursday, the United States will give its first estimate of the economy’s growth in the first three months of the year. Economists expect growth to cool to an annual rate of 1.9%, from 2.6% at the end of 2022. Much of the slowdown is due to the wave of Fed interest rate hikes over the past year. The Federal Reserve meets next week, and much of Wall Street expects it to raise interest rates at least once more before pausing. Beyond higher interest rates, Wall Street is also concerned that the struggles in the US banking sector could further tighten the brakes on the economy. First Republic said its filings have stabilized since late March, but it is still trying to cut spending. If it and other banks cut lending, it could lead to lower growth in the wider economy. In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.43% from 3.50% on Monday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed action expectations, fell to 4.06% from 4.11%. In overseas markets, stock indexes were mostly weaker in Europe and mixed across Asia. AP Business Writers Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed.

