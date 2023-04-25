Business
CFPB and Federal Partners Confirm Automated Systems and Advanced Technology Are No Excuse for Law-Breaking Behavior
WASHINGTON DC Four federal agencies jointly pledged today to uphold the Americas Commitment to the Fundamental Principles of Fairness, Equality, and Justice as emerging automated systems, including those sometimes marketed as artificial intelligence or AI, have become increasingly common in our daily lives, impacting civil rights and fair competition. , consumer protection and equal opportunities.
The Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Federal Trade Commission, and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued a joint statement outlining a commitment to uphold their respective laws and regulations.
The four agencies have previously expressed concern about potentially harmful uses of automated systems and have resolved to vigorously apply their collective powers and monitor the development and use of automated systems.
The technology marketed as AI has spread to every corner of the economy, and regulators must stay ahead of its growth to avoid discriminatory outcomes that threaten families’ financial stability, said CFPB director Rohit Chopra. Today’s joint statement makes it clear that the CFPB will work with its law enforcement partners to eradicate discrimination caused by any tool or system that enables illegal decision-making.
We have come together to clarify that the use of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, must comply with federal laws, said Charlotte A. Burrows, President of the EEOC. America’s civil rights at work laws reflect our most cherished values of justice, fairness and opportunity, and the EEOC has a solemn responsibility to vigorously enforce them in this new context. We will continue to raise awareness on this topic; help educate employers, suppliers and workers; and, where appropriate, use our enforcement authorities to ensure that AI does not become a high-tech route to discrimination.
We are already seeing how AI tools can accelerate fraud and automate discrimination, and we will not hesitate to use the full extent of our legal authorities to protect Americans from these threats, the FTC Chairman said. Lina M. Khan. Technological advances can bring essential innovation, but claims of innovation should not be used as a cover to break the law. There is no AI exemption to applicable laws, and the FTC will vigorously enforce the law to combat unfair or deceptive practices or unfair methods of competition.
As social media platforms, banks, landlords, employers and other businesses who choose to rely on artificial intelligence, algorithms and other data tools to automate decision making and conduct their business, we are prepared to hold accountable entities that fail to respond to the discriminatory results that too often result, said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. This is a time when everyone is on deck and the Department of Justice will continue to work with our government partners to investigate, challenge and combat discrimination based on automated systems.
Today’s joint statement follows a series of actions by the CFPB to ensure cutting-edge technologies do not violate consumer rights. Specifically, the CFPB has taken steps to protect consumers from:
- Black box algorithms: In a May 2022 circular, the CFPB indicated that where the technology used to make credit decisions is too complex, opaque or new to explain adverse credit decisions, companies cannot cite the same complexity or opacity as a means. defense against equal credit opportunity violations. Law.
- Algorithmic marketing and advertising: In August 2022, the CFPB issued an interpretative rule stating that when digital marketers are involved in identifying or selecting potential customers or selecting or placing content to affect consumer behavior, they are generally service providers under the Consumer Financial Protection Act. When their actions, such as using an algorithm to determine who to market products and services to, violate federal consumer financial protection law, they can be held liable.
- Misuse of AI technology: Earlier this month, the CFPB released a policy statement to explain the abusive behavior. The statement relates to illegal behavior in consumer financial markets generally, but the ban would cover misuse of artificial intelligence technologies to, for example, obscure important features of a product or service or take advantage of gaps in consumer understanding.
- Digital redlining: The CFPB prioritized digital redlining, including biases in algorithms and technologies marketed as AI. As part of this effort, the CFPB is working with federal partners to protect buyers and homeowners from algorithmic bias in home ratings and appraisals through rulemaking.
- Repeat offenders use AI technology: The CFPB has proposed a register to detect repeat offenders. The registry would require covered non-banks to report certain agency and court orders related to consumer financial products and services. The registry would allow the CFPB to track companies whose repeat offenses involve the use of automated systems.
The CFPB has also launched a way for tech workers to report. The CFPB encourages engineers, data scientists and others who have detailed knowledge of the algorithms and technologies used by companies and who are aware of potential discrimination or other misconduct within the authority of the CFPB to report it. CFPB subject matter experts review and assess credible reports, and the CFPB process ensures that all credible reports receive proper analysis and investigation.
The CFPB will continue to monitor the development and use of automated systems, including commercialized AI technology, and will work closely with the Civil Rights Division of the DOJ, FTC, and EEOC to enforce the federal consumer financial protection laws and to protect the rights of Americans. consumers, whether violations of the law occur through traditional means or advanced technologies.
The CFPB will also release a white paper this spring on the current chatbot market and the limitations of the technologies, its uptake by financial institutions, and how the CFPB already sees chatbots interfering with consumers’ ability to interact with financial institutions.
Read today’s joint statement on enforcement efforts against discrimination and bias in automated systems.
Read Director Chopras’ prepared remarks on the Interagency Law Enforcement Policy Statement on “Artificial Intelligence.”
Consumers can file complaints about other financial products and services by visiting the CFPB website or by calling (855) 411-CFPB (2372).
Employees who believe their company has violated federal consumer finance laws, including violations involving advanced technology, are encouraged to send information about what they know to [email protected] To learn more about reporting potential industry misconduct, visit the CFPB website.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is a 21st century agency that helps consumer credit markets work by making rules more efficient, applying them consistently and fairly, and giving consumers more control over their lives. economic. For more information, visit www.consumerfinance.gov.
