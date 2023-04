Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall on Earnings, Economy Worries

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street fell to its worst day in a month on Tuesday on concerns about the strength of corporate earnings and the economy following mixed reports.

The S&P 500 fell 1.6% to emerge from a week-long lull. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 345 points, or 1%, while the Nasdaq composite fell 2%.

First Republic Bank posted by far the biggest loss in the S&P 500, and its stock nearly halved after it said its customers withdrew more than $100 billion in the first three months of the year. That does not include the $30 billion in deposits the big banks poured in to bolster confidence in their rival after the second and third largest US bank failures in history rattled confidence.

The scale of the drop in deposits has rekindled concerns about the US banking system and the risk of a decline in lending that would undermine the economy. It eclipsed Early Republics in beating analysts’ earnings expectations, and its stock plunged 49.4%.

The majority of companies so far this reporting season have exceeded expectations, but the bar has been set considerably low. Analysts predict the worst drop in S&P 500 earnings since the spring of 2020, when the pandemic froze the global economy. That’s why Wall Street focuses as much, if not more, on what companies are saying about their future prospects as they do on their last three months.

WHY UPS WAS LOWER

UPS fell 10% after hitting its profit forecast, but said it made less revenue than expected. He also said his full-year revenue would likely be at the lower end of his previous forecast, citing a tough economy and other factors.

Danaher was another big weight in the market, down 8.8% despite earnings and revenue beating expectations. Analysts pointed out that it cut its forecast for a key revenue metric during the year.

On the gain side, PepsiCo rose 2.3% after beating earnings expectations. Homebuilder PulteGroup rose 1.7% after also beating forecasts.

TECHNOLOGICAL BENEFITS

The heart of earnings reporting season is approaching and more heavy hitters have arrived after markets have closed for the day.

Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet both increased after-hours trading after reporting better-than-expected earnings. Because they are two of the largest companies on Wall Street by market value, their stock movements carry extra weight on the S&P 500 and other stock indices.

Broad equity indices had made only modest moves so far this earnings season. The S&P 500 barely moved last week and rose just 0.1% on Monday. But volatility strategists at Barclays said the calm is unlikely to last in the long term.

The economy is under pressure from high interest rates designed to keep inflation in check. High rates can stifle inflation, but only by dampening the economy as a whole and affecting investment prices. Large swaths of the economy outside of the labor market have already begun to slow or contract.

With so much uncertainty about whether inflation can return to the Federal Reserve’s target without triggering a recession, “we remain skeptical that markets are off the hook,” Barclays strategists said. led by Stefano Pascale in a report. They also pointed to the risk of something breaking in the financial system due to high rates.

ECONOMIC CONCERNS

A report on Tuesday showed consumer confidence fell more sharply than expected in April, to its lowest level since July. It’s a discouraging signal as consumer spending makes up the biggest chunk of the US economy.

A separate report was more encouraging, indicating that new home sales rose more than expected. The housing industry is under pressure as higher mortgage rates put pressure on buyers.

On Thursday, the United States will give its first estimate of the economy’s growth in the first three months of the year. Economists expect growth to cool to an annual rate of 1.9%, from 2.6% at the end of 2022.

Much of the slowdown is due to the Fed’s barrage of interest rate hikes over the past year. The Federal Reserve meets next week, and much of Wall Street expects it to raise interest rates at least once more before pausing.

Beyond higher interest rates, Wall Street is also concerned that the struggles in the US banking sector could further tighten the brakes on the economy. First Republic said its filings have stabilized since late March, but it is still trying to cut spending. If it and other banks cut lending, it could lead to lower growth in the wider economy.

In total, the S&P 500 fell 65.41 points to 4,071.63. The Dow Jones fell from 344.57 to 33,530.83 and the Nasdaq from 238.05 to 11,799.16.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.39% from 3.50% on Monday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed action expectations, fell to 3.95% from 4.11%.

In overseas markets, equity indices closed mostly lower in Europe and were mixed across Asia overnight.

AP Business Writers Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed.