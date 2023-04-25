USDA Proposal Aims to Reduce Salmonella Infections in Raw Breaded Chicken Products





CNN

—



The United States Department of Agriculture announced tuesday that it consider changes to limit the amount of salmonella bacteria in certain chicken products.

About 1.35 million people in the United States get sick from salmonella each year, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Preventionand nearly a quarter of infections are attributed to poultry consumption, the USDA said.

Salmonella infections cost the United States $4.1 billion a year, the USDA said.

The USDA is taking decisive science-based action to reduce Salmonella infections linked to poultry products, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a press release. Today’s proposal represents the first step in a broader effort to control Salmonella contamination in all poultry products, as well as an ongoing commitment to protect American consumers from foodborne illness.

The rule would declare salmonella an adulterant, a substance that gets into a product during its manufacture or is an unlisted ingredient, and it would apply to stuffed and breaded raw chicken products like those found in a freezer section of stores. They can be stuffed with butter, cheese or ham and then breaded, like chicken kyiv or chicken cordon bleu.

These products may appear to have been cooked or browned before freezing, but they are only heat-treated and contain raw chicken that must be thoroughly cooked to destroy salmonella, the USDA said.

The agency said that due to the appearance of the products, it can also be difficult to determine if they have been cooked enough. The multiple ingredients also cook at different rates. To kill bacteria, the chicken should reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

The labeling of these products has changed significantly over time to more clearly indicate that customers should cook them thoroughly, the USDA said.

Under the proposed rule, any product that tested positive for salmonella at 1 colony forming unit (CFU) per gram before stuffing and breading would not be allowed on store shelves. The company should recall any product found with this type of contamination.

The proposed rule will be open to public comment for the next 60 days.

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service said it is suggesting this rule because there have been 14 outbreaks and about 200 illnesses associated with salmonella in breaded stuffed raw chicken products since 1998. most recent outbreak, in 2021, had 11 illnesses.

Salmonella causes more foodborne illnesses than any other bacteria, according to the CDC. This is a big problem for all chicken products, not just those that are breaded and stuffed. In regards to 1 in 25 parcels chicken in grocery stores is contaminated with the bacteria, according to the CDC.

USDA says new proposal builds on efforts it announced in October to limit exposure to salmonella from the nations poultry supply.

The agency said at the time that salmonella in poultry is a complex problem with no single solution. The framework would require breeders to test incoming flocks for salmonella before birds are allowed to enter a facility. There would also be enhanced process control monitoring requirements and an enforceable end-product standard.

The National Chicken Councilwho represents the broiler chicken industry, expressed serious concerns about the proposed new regulations and said they are not based on science or data.

Council Chairman Mike Brown said he recognized that the products looked ready-to-eat and required special considerations that deserved extra attention. But, he said, the council and its member companies have spent millions developing best practices and reducing bacteria to protect public health.

These efforts have paid off, as evidenced by a significant decline in the disease over the past seven years, Brown said in a press release.

The council said it had twice asked the USDA for stricter labeling standards to ensure consumers understand how to cook products to make them safe, but received no response. .

Brown said the new proposal would close processing plants, drive small businesses out of the market and pull food from shelves without improving public safety.

Consumer Reports, a consumer advocacy group, said Tuesday that salmonella is prevalent in chicken because the animals are often kept in crowded and dirty conditions, but the proposal is an important first step.

A survey 2022 of Consumer Reports which focused on ground chicken found that a third of the samples were contaminated with salmonella and that each strain was resistant to at least one antibiotic.

Consumer Reports has called on the USDA to set more aggressive targets and says it would like the agency to have more power to inspect poultry plants and be able to shut down facilities immediately if tests show high levels of salmonella.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps that can begin within hours or days of consuming the bacteria. Most people recover with treatment, but should see a health care provider right away if they have severe symptoms, symptoms that don’t improve after a few days, or signs of dehydration.