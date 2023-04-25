Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,439.87, down 236.87): Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX:MFC). Financial. Down 41 cents, or 1.56%, to $25.84 on 9.1 million shares. Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Financial. Down $1.71, or 1.28%, to $131.76 on 8.9 million shares. Telus Corp. (TSX:T). Telecom. Down 29 cents, or 1.01%, to $28.51 on 6.5 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down $1.00, or 4.14%, to $23.18 on 6.5 million shares. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TSX:TVE). Energy. Down 18 cents, or 4.56%, to $3.77 on 5.2 million shares. Toronto Dominion Bank. (TSX: TD). Financial. Down $1.61, or 1.95%, to $81.12 on 5.2 million shares. Companies in the news: Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS). Packaging and containers. Down 28 cents, or 2.50%, to $10.92. Cascades is restructuring its tissue paper business, changes that will affect 300 employees in the United States. The company said it would gradually close factories in Barnwell, South Carolina, and Scapoose, Oregon, as well as a paper machine at its factory in St. Helens, also Oregon, from July. Cascades said the changes will reduce costs, create synergies and improve the financial, operational and environmental performance of its tissue paper group. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust. (TSX:HR.UN). Real estate. Down three cents, or 0.25%, at $11.84. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has reached a settlement with an activist investor who had demanded changes to the trust’s board. Under the agreement, K2 Principal Fund LP and K2 & Associates Investment Management Inc. withdrew their four nominees who were due to stand for election at the trust’s June 15 meeting. Instead, K2 agreed with H&R to support the election of two other mutually agreed independent trustees, Lindsay Brand and Leonard Abramsky. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on April 25, 2023. The Canadian Press

