Global Markets: SGX Nifty to Dollar Index, key triggers for the stock market today

World market today: As soft economic data fueled recession fears, sending investors fleeing to safe havens, US stocks sold off, closing deep in negative and Treasury yields fell on Tuesday. SGX Nifty opened higher today and is trading in a range of over 100 points, which bodes a big move on Dalal Street when it opens today for offers.

Here we list the major global market triggers that may dictate the Indian stock market today:

Asian markets

Stocks fell in Asia after U.S. benchmarks fell as fears of a banking crisis resurfaced. Japan’s benchmarks fell after the S&P 500 fell 1.6% on Tuesday and the Nasdaq 100 fell 1.9%. Hong Kong stock futures also traded lower.

Clever SGX

In the first hours of trading, SGX Nifty was 32 points, or 0.18%, lower than Nifty Futures’ previous close. This indicates an opening in the red for the Indian market

US markets

All three major indexes ended the session down 1% or more, with the tech-laden Nasdaq plunging 2%, its biggest one-day drop since March 9. The S&P 500 and the Dow suffered their biggest one-day percentage declines in a month. .

First Republic Bank shares fell 49%

First Republic Bank posted by far the biggest loss in the S&P 500, and its stock nearly halved after it said its customers withdrew more than $100 billion in the first three months of the year.

A report on Tuesday showed consumer confidence fell more sharply than expected in April, to its lowest level since July. It’s a discouraging signal as consumer spending makes up the biggest chunk of the US economy.

On Thursday, the United States will give its first estimate of the economy’s growth in the first three months of the year. Economists expect growth to cool to an annual rate of 1.9%, from 2.6% at the end of 2022.

Alphabet, Microsoft earnings

Alphabet Inc and Microsoft Corp released their first-quarter results after the market close on Tuesday.

Microsoft Corp. announced quarterly earnings and sales that beat expectations. Shares jumped more than 8% late in the session. In the fiscal third quarter, which ended in March, earnings were $2.45 per share and sales rose 7.1% to $52.9 billion, the software maker said Tuesday in a statement.

Alphabet’s revenue and earnings beat moderate expectations of analysts polled by FactSet Research. That and a $70 billion share buyback plan helped raise Alphabet’s share price about 2% in extended trading after the numbers were released.

In a busy week for earnings, 178 of the S&P 500 companies are expected to report first-quarter results.

Gold

Gold prices rose as investors awaited a series of economic data later in the week that could influence policy decisions from the Federal Reserve. Spot gold added 0.4% to $1,997.63 an ounce.

Raw

Crude prices reversed Monday’s gain, plunging as economic concerns and dollar strength offset optimism over Chinese demand expectations.

dollar index

Bloomberg’s dollar index was little changed after rebounding on Tuesday when investors bought the U.S. currency as a safe haven.

U.S. bond yield

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.39% from 3.50% on Monday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

