Stock market today: Global stocks plunge on economic concerns





TOKYO (AP) Global stocks were mostly down on Wednesday as worries about the global economy erupted after a tumble on Wall Street despite better-than-expected earnings reports. France’s CAC 40 fell 0.6% in early trading to 7,489.17, while Germany’s DAX fell 0.5% to 15,799.39. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.3% to 7,869.14. But US stocks were expected to drift higher with Dow futures up 0.1% at 7,869.14. S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% to 4,109.75. Oil prices have risen. From a banking crisis that still hovers just below the surface, to the realization that Russia has incredibly precise long-range missiles that no one has the ability to stop, to significantly higher Sino-US tensions. more sanctions against Russia and China, and the likely unraveling of global trade and the re-emergence of higher inflation, the risks are huge, said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities, in a commentary. None of this is painted by a pretty picture. Yet that is the reality of the current moment, he said. In Asian trading, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.7% to end at 28,416.47. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped nearly 0.1% to 7,316.30. The South Korean Kospi edged down 0.2% to 2,484.83. Hong Kongs Hang Seng gained 0.7% to 19,757.27, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed at 3,264.10. Shares of Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. fell 0.7% after the company announced its plans to accelerate its transition to electric vehicles. On Tuesday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 1.6%, emerging from a week of calm. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1%, while the Nasdaq composite fell 2% to 11,799.16. Earnings reported in the United States have so far exceeded economists’ modest expectations. Looking ahead, forecasts point to the worst decline in S&P 500 earnings since the spring of 2020, when the pandemic froze the global economy. Wall Street therefore focuses as much, if not more, on what companies are saying about their future prospects as what they are saying about the past three months. High interest rates aimed at controlling inflation have dampened the economy as a whole, affecting investment prices. Large parts of the economy, with the exception of employment, have already started to slow down or contract. A report released on Tuesday showed consumer confidence had plummeted stronger in April than expected, to its lowest level since July. This is a discouraging signal as consumer spending makes up the bulk of the US economy. The Federal Reserve meets next week and could raise interest rates at least once more before taking a break. In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 39 cents to $77.46 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent, the international standard, rose 21 cents to $80.98 a barrel. In currency trading, the US dollar fell to 133.55 Japanese yen from 133.72 yen. The euro traded at $1.1035, down from $1.0977.

