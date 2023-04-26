CPSC adopts new safety rules to prevent dresser rollovers : NPR







. Carolyn Kaster/AP

Carolyn Kaster/AP Federal regulators have approved new mandatory safety standards for dressers and other clothing storage units sold in the United States, after decades of furniture tip-overs that have injured and, in some cases, killed children. A rule approved by the Consumer Product Safety Commission last week applies to chests of drawers, cupboards, wardrobes and more and aims to protect children up to 72 months from unstable furniture. consumer advocates, professional organizations of the furniture industry and a group of parents whose children died in furniture overturns all hailed the new rule as a boon to household safety. “Today is a tip-over prevention win that took far too long to come,” Parents Against Tip-Overs group said in a press release after the vote. “If this rule of stability had existed twenty years ago, our children would still be here today.” According to the CPSC, at least 234 people died as a result of clothing storage unit rollovers between January 2000 and April 2022, 199 of whom were children. The agency estimates that 5,300 clothing storage rollover injuries sent people to hospital each year from 2006 to 2021. The group Children at Risk Estimates that furniture overturns send six children to the emergency room every day and kill one child every two weeks. The new standard came after President Biden signed into law the STURDY Act in December, requiring the CPSC to adopt a mandatory safety standard for garment storage units. The standard had to include certain requirements under the law, such as tests that simulated the weight of children up to 60 pounds and involved other real-life conditions like being on carpet or having multiple drawers open at once. Early last year, CPSC approved its own mandatory standard for chests of drawers and similar furniture. The American Home Furnishings Alliance tried to get the rule canceled by a courtarguing that it was too wide. The new CPSC-approved standard, which was developed by standards organization ASTM, will replace the previous standard. It enjoys the support of both consumer groups and furniture manufacturers. Richard L. Trumka Jr., the only one of four commissioners to vote against the new standard, said the commission was bowing “to outside pressure” and adopting weaker rules that he said the agency’s technical experts said. opposed. “Consumers are now forced to accept that more children will be crushed to death in rollover accidents,” trumka saidestimating that at least one child will die from a rollover each year due to the gap between the two standards. “And I wonder who is going to explain today’s decision to their parents. Who is going to explain that the Commission let them down because they chose the path of least resistance, instead of the path that would have saved their child’s life,” he added. The final rule will take effect 120 days after it is posted in the Federal Register. AHFA tells its members he expects the rule to be in effect by the end of August or September.

