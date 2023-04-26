



Sspring greens may already be outdated, but home-grown berries and imported peaches are still a long way off: with the best citrus fruits now behind us, we were still in the so-called fruit hunger. So here’s root vegetables to the rescue in this fudgy South Asian classic To quote Meera Sodha, If eating carrots as a pudding sounds weird to you, remember how good spicy carrot cake is. Preparation 10 minutes

Cook 45 minutes

Serves 4 6 cardamom pods

4 cloves (optional)

grated nutmegor a pinch of ground cinnamon, to taste (optional)

500g carrots

25g ghee

Salt

250ml evaporated milk

A pinch of saffron (optional)

50g soft light brown sugar

50g white sugar

A handful of raisins or raisins (optional)

20g powdered milk (optional)

A handful of shelled pistachios, almonds or cashews

A few pinches of grated coconut (optional) 1 Crush the cardamom (and any other spices) Gently crush the cardamom pods just to open them, scoop out the seeds, then coarsely crush to a powder in a mortar (or use the flat of a heavy knife). For a more complex flavor, you can also crush four cloves into a powder and/or add a generous grated nutmeg or a pinch of cinnamon. 2 Prepare the carrots Peel or clean the carrots, then grate them coarsely. If you’re in a hurry or if a smoother consistency appeals to you, you can grate them more finely, which means the dish cooks faster, but I prefer the sturdier, uneven texture of coarsely grated vegetables. 3 Brown the cardamom (and other spices) Put the ghee in a wide, heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium-high heat (you can use butter instead, but if you do, take care that it doesn’t burn), then fry the ground cardamom (and other spices, if using) for about a minute, until aromatic. 4 Stir in the carrots Add the grated carrots and a pinch of salt, lower the heat a little, stir to coat the carrot in ghee and spices, then fry, stirring constantly, for five minutes. Increase the heat and cook, stirring, for 10 to 15 minutes, until the carrots are tender and dry; make sure they don’t snag or burn. 5 Add the milk and saffron Pour in the evaporated milk (you can substitute 500ml of fresh milk, if desired, but cooking will take longer and lack the subtle flavor of the evaporated stuff), then stir in the saffron, if using additionally Of its flavor, the saffron will help give the dish the traditional red tint associated with the more deeply colored carrot variety popular in South Asia. 6 Simmer to reduce Reduce the heat to medium and simmer the carrots, stirring regularly, until most of the liquid has evaporated, leaving a moist but not crispy mixture depending on the pan you’re using and the strength of your griddle. cooking, this should take about 20 minutes. 7 Stir in the sugar and dried fruit Add sugar and dried fruit, if using (if you’re not a fan of vine fruits, you can use just about anything you like instead, chopped dried apricots or dates). crystallized pineapple or dried banana), and continue cooking, still stirring regularly, until the mixture thickens enough to hold its own shape. 8 Add optional powdered milk Stir in powdered milk, if using it although optional, this will give the halwa the rich flavor and slightly grainy texture characteristic of many Indian sweets and cook for about a minute. Let cool slightly while you chop the nuts to sprinkle (desiccated coconut is also a good addition). Check seasoning and adjust if necessary before serving. 9 A variation on the theme To really impress, caramelize the nuts first, as Sodha suggests in her book cool india. Melt 60g butter in a small saucepan, then once it foams, stir in 80g walnuts (she uses pecans), 1.5 tbsp powdered jaggery or brown sugar and a third teaspoon of garam masala. Stir until the sugar melts, then pour the nuts onto a parchment-lined heatproof tray to cool.

