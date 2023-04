Signals pointing to summer rally, says BofA

Stocks could be heading for a rally this summer, Bank of America says

Analysts pointed to indicators suggesting the market will dip in May before recovering.

The S&P 500 could surpass its previous highs, potentially adding 5%, the bank said.



Signals are flashing that could mean stocks are headed for a “summertime tear,” according to Bank of America technical strategist Stephen Suttmeier, who suggests investors should buy a potential drop in stocks in May before the rally hits in the following months. Various technical indicators point to stocks hitting a bearish patch before surging higher, Suttmeier said. He noted that measures of the three-month VIX against the broader Volatility Index, which measures expected three-month stock market volatility relative to expected 30-day volatility, peaked below a ratio of 1.25, a level that generally precedes the decline for equities. “Spikes in this indicator below the 1.25 overbought threshold caused problems for the S&P 500 (SPX) in March, August and December 2022. A similar pattern in late April sets in before weaker seasonality in May which tends to precede a summer rally,” Suttmeier said in a note Tuesday. A future rise in stocks is supported by the Dow Theory, which suggests that the market could see a further rise if any of the segments of the Dow Jones Industrial Average break above a previous high. “The Dow theory remains on a sell signal in early 2022, but a bullish divergence from December to March (a higher low for transportation versus a lower low for industrials) and a move to the rising 200-day AMs on Dow and Dow transport Industrials provide green shoots for this technical background indicator that suggest buying a May dip for a summer tear,” he added. The S&P 500 could tack as much as 5% during its “summer tear,” Suttmeier estimated. He sees the benchmark rising beyond its previous highs of 4195 to 4325, particularly if some breadth indicators suggest a higher proportion of stocks gaining versus losing. Forecasts of a summer rally run counter to views from other major banks, which have called for more trouble for the stock market as earnings weaken and the economy slows. Stocks could fall at least 15% in even a mild recession, JPMorgan predicted, with some elite investors like Jeremy Grantham predicting up to a 50% drop in the market.

