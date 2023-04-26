Asia mixed ahead of US earnings





BEIJING (AP) Asian stocks were mixed on Tuesday after Wall Street rose slightly as investors awaited U.S. earnings reports and an update on economic growth. Shanghai and Hong Kong fell while Tokyo advanced. Oil prices changed little. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained 0.1% on Monday after Coca-Cola Co. reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings. Some 170 of America’s biggest companies are due to report results this week. Also this week, US data is expected to show economic growth slowing on the back of interest rate hikes to quell stubbornly high inflation. If the economy cools, tech stocks will face a challenging environment maintaining high prices that have helped support the market, Oanda’s Edward Moya said in a report. He said stocks faced big risks from corporate earnings and a battle in Washington to raise the public debt ceiling. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.7% to 3,250.79 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose less than 0.1% to 28,620.07. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 1.9% to 19,578.20. The Kospi in Seoul fell 1.6% to 2,482.50 after South Korea reported surprisingly strong economic growth in the first quarter, avoiding a technical recession. Korea’s economic activity rose 0.3% over the previous three months, rebounding from a 0.4% contraction. Indias Sensex opened 0.2% higher at 60,175.77. Singapore and Bangkok declined. New Zealand and Australian markets were closed for holidays. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose to 4,137.04 on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% to 33,875.40 while the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.3% to 12,037.20. Analysts expect S&P 500 companies to post their biggest drop in earnings since the spring of 2020, when the pandemic crippled the economy. Microsoft is due to release its results on Tuesday and Amazon on Thursday. Microsoft fell 1.4% and Amazon 0.7%. The majority of companies so far this earnings season have exceeded forecasts. Wall Street is also awaiting the first estimate of how fast the US economy will grow in the first three months of the year. Economists expect growth to slow to 1.9% year on year, from 2.6% in the last quarter of 2022. Rising rates have already slowed US home sales by making mortgages more expensive. Manufacturing and other sectors of the economy also suffered, while the labor market remained resilient. The Federal Reserve meets next week. Much of Wall Street expects the US central bank to raise interest rates at least once more, before taking a break. Many traders are betting that the Fed will have to cut rates later this year in order to support the economy. But Fed officials have insisted they will keep rates high at least through the end of this year. In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 2 cents to $78.78 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 89 cents on Monday to $78.76. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trade, added 2 cents to $82.56 a barrel in London. It advanced $1.07 the previous session to $82.73. The dollar fell to 134.21 yen from 134.27 yen on Monday. The euro gained $1.1051 from $1.1046.

