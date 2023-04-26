Business
Stock market today: Big Tech rally supports Wall Street
DEVELOPMENT… The story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times
NEW YORK (AP) — A big rally for Microsoft and other Big Tech stocks is helping support Wall Street on Wednesday, a day after stocks fell to their worst decline in a month.
The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in early trading, although concerns about US banks hitting the market the day before remain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58 points, or 0.2%, to 33,589 as of 9:45 a.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite led the market with a 0.9% gain.
Tech stocks pushed higher on indexes after Microsoft reported higher earnings for the first three months of the year than analysts expected. It jumped 7% and weighs heavily on the S&P 500 as it is the second largest stock in the index.
Tech stocks were among the best performers of the year as they laid off workers and made other cost cuts to improve profitability. Hopes of an upcoming break from the Federal Reserve in its barrage of interest rate hikes also helped them particularly.
Google’s parent company, Alphabet, was adrift following its earnings report. It made a bigger-than-expected profit, but it also posted its first back-to-back declines in ad revenue from a year earlier since becoming a publicly traded company in 2004. Its stock was up 0 .7% after erasing a previous loss.
Other Big Tech companies are expected to follow soon with their own reports. Facebook parent company Meta Platforms rose 2.1% ahead of its report, which is due after the close of trading for the day.
Chipotle Mexican Grill jumped 11.1%, the biggest gainer in the S&P 500, after reporting higher-than-expected earnings. It was one of the few companies to give hope that consumer spending could remain resilient despite the slowing economy. This is essential, because it constitutes the bulk of the American economy.
Visa rose 1.1% after another signal for consumer spending. It also reported higher-than-expected earnings.
Across Wall Street was the First Republic Bank. It fell another 16.8%, a day after nearly halving amid concerns over an exodus of customers in March.
They withdrew more than $100 billion from the bank in the first three months of the year after the second and third largest US bank failures in history rattled confidence. This does not include the $30 billion that the big banks have deposited in an attempt to win the trust of their rival.
Wall Street has focused on small and medium-sized banks that could suffer debilitating rounds of customer deposits, similar to those that toppled Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.
PacWest Bancorp., another bank in the investor spotlight, rose 12% after reporting stronger-than-expected results and saying its deposits had risen since late March. This may offer optimism that the struggles of the First Republic might be specific to itself, rather than a symptom of deeper issues with the system.
All banks are grappling with much higher interest rates, which have tightened the screws on the economy and financial markets after rising over the past year.
The Federal Reserve has raised its overnight rate to its highest level since 2007. It is trying to contain high inflation, but its main tool for doing so is notoriously brutal. High rates slow down the whole economy and hurt investment prices.
Many investors and economists are preparing for a possible recession. Along with cracks in the banking system, high rates have already slowed housing, manufacturing and other markets. The labor market, meanwhile, remains relatively solid.
A report on Wednesday showed that orders for durable manufactured goods were stronger in March than expected.
In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.39% from 3.40% on Tuesday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other loans. The two-year Treasury yield, which more closely tracks Fed expectations, fell to 3.86% from 3.95%.
___
AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.
|
