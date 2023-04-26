Stock market today: Big Tech rally supports Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) A rally for Microsoft and other Big Tech stocks helped support Wall Street on Wednesday, a day after stocks fell to their worst decline in a month.

The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in afternoon trading, although concerns about U.S. banks hitting the market the day before remain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 47 points, or 0.1%, at 33,483 as of 1:15 p.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite led the market with a 1% gain.

Tech stocks pushed higher after Microsoft reported higher earnings for the first three months of the year than analysts expected. It jumped 8% and weighs heavily on the S&P 500 as it is the second largest stock in the index.

LARGE TECHNOLOGY FLOWERS

Tech stocks were among the best performers of the year as they laid off workers and made other cost cuts to improve profitability. Hopes of an upcoming break from the Federal Reserve in its barrage of interest rate hikes also helped them particularly.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, edged down 0.5% after its earnings report. It made a bigger-than-expected profit, but it also reported its first back-to-back ad revenue declines a year earlier since becoming a publicly traded company in 2004.

Other Big Tech companies are expected to follow soon with their own reports. Facebook parent company Meta Platforms rose 1.8% ahead of its report, which is due after the close of trading for the day.

WHY CHIPOTLE IS HIGHER

Chipotle Mexican Grill jumped 14.5% to the S&P 500’s biggest gain after reporting higher-than-expected earnings. It was one of the few companies to give hope that consumer spending could remain resilient despite the slowing economy. This is key because it makes up the bulk of the US economy.

Visa also posted a higher-than-expected profit for the last quarter, another signal for consumer spending. Its stock remained virtually unchanged.

Stocks have been mostly listless in recent weeks as Wall Street struggles with several questions. With few answers imminent, Mark Haefele, chief investment officer of UBS Global Wealth Management, expects stocks to remain rangebound.

Not only are investors worried about the possibility of a recession this year, he also said stocks look expensive relative to earnings. That means the upside room looks limited, in our view, he said.

Scott Wren, senior global market strategist at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute, sees the S&P 500 remaining largely in the 3,700-4,200 range this year. It is in the upper half of this range, which means it is not looking to continue this stock market rally.

On the losing side on Wall Street on Wednesday was Activision Blizzard, which fell 11.4% after UK regulators blocked its takeover by Microsoft over fears it would hurt competition in the cloud gaming market.

BANKING CONCERNS REMAIN

First Republic Bank fell another 21%, a day after nearly halving amid concerns over a customer exodus in March.

They withdrew more than $100 billion from the bank in the first three months of the year after the second and third largest US bank failures in history rattled confidence. This does not include the $30 billion that the big banks have deposited in an attempt to win the trust of their rival.

Wall Street has focused on small and medium banks that could suffer debilitating customer deposits, similar to those that toppled Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

PacWest Bancorp., another bank in the spotlight for investors, rose 14.4% after reporting stronger-than-expected results and saying its deposits had risen since late March. This may offer optimism that the struggles of the First Republics might be specific to themselves, rather than a symptom of deeper issues with the system.

THE FED AND TARIFFS

All banks face much higher interest rates, which have risen over the past year to tighten the screws on the economy and financial markets.

The Federal Reserve has raised its overnight rate to its highest level since 2007. It is trying to contain high inflation, but its main tool for doing so is notoriously brutal. High rates slow down the whole economy and hurt investment prices.

Many investors and economists are preparing for a possible recession. Along with cracks in the banking system, high rates have already slowed housing, manufacturing and other industries. The labor market, meanwhile, remains relatively solid.

A report on Wednesday showed that orders for durable manufactured goods were stronger in March than expected.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.45% from 3.40% on Tuesday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other loans. The two-year Treasury yield, which more closely tracks Fed expectations, rose from 3.95% to 3.99% on Tuesday evening.

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.