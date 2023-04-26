Disney sues Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for ‘retaliation’: NPR







. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Joe Raedle/Getty Images MIAMI The Walt Disney Company has filed a lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and other officials. Disney accuses DeSantis of orchestrating a “government retaliatory campaign” against the company and violating its protected speech. It’s the latest action in a row that began more than a year ago when the former Disney CEO said he would work to overturn a law banning discussion of sexual orientation and identity. gender in schools. The law, theParental Rights in Education Act,” is called “Don’t Say Gay” by critics. At DeSantis’ urging, Republican lawmakers passed a bill that stripped Disney of its self-governing authority. But before the law took effect, Disney signed an agreement with its outgoing board allowing it to retain development rights to the 40-square-mile district. It also included clauses that gave Disney the final say on any ownership changes. At a Wednesday meeting near Orlando, DeSantis’ hand-picked board voted to invalidate that deal. Moments later, Disney filed a 77-page lawsuit in federal court, accusing DeSantis and others of breaches of the contract clause, the levy clause, due process and his right to First Amendment protected speech. In its lawsuit, Disney says, “This government action was manifestly retaliatory, manifestly anti-business, and manifestly unconstitutional.” The company is asking a federal judge to declare the board’s action “unlawful and unenforceable.” Before voting to invalidate the Disney Development Agreement, the District Council heard a lengthy presentation from its attorneys detailing what they said was a procedural misstep by Disney attorneys that they believe the rendered “void and unenforceable”. They said not all parties received proper notification of the vote on the agreement and that it should also have been approved by the two towns in the district. Disney maintains that proper notices were sent and the development agreement was approved in a public meeting in accordance with Florida law. Before voting to cancel the Disney development agreement, the new district council heard from a number of independent business owners who have restaurants and retail stores at Disney properties. Several said they worried that new regulations and taxes would increase their costs and make their businesses unprofitable. Governor DeSantis has talked about raising taxes and putting toll roads in the district. He also considered using part of the land for further development and even a new prison. Board Chairman Martin Garcia told business owners their taxes would go up, in part to pay for legal costs related to the dispute between DeSantis and Disney. Deborah McDonald, a resident of Celebration, a community originally built by Disney and adjacent to the theme park, told council that due to the ongoing feud, “many in our community are scared.” McDonald said, “It hurt us deeply. It’s not just between the governor and Disney. It affects everyone around him.” In response to the lawsuit, DeSantis communications director Taryn Fenske said, “We are not aware of any legal right of any company to run its own government or to maintain special privileges not held by other companies in the State. This lawsuit is yet another unfortunate example of their hope to undermine the will of Florida voters and act outside the bounds of the law.” DeSantis is currently overseas on an international trade mission.

