Volatility is too low, traders should sell bounces





In many respects, the stock market is the calmest since the end of 2021.

JPMorgan’s quantitative guru Marko Kolanovic says the stock market is far too calm right now, given all the headwinds it’s facing.

He says technicals suppress volatility in the face of rising rates, tighter credit and macro risks.





The stock market is terribly quiet right now. Maybe too calm. Price fluctuations are smoothed out no matter how you look at them. On a 30-day forward-looking basis, something measured by the VIX, which is commonly referred to as the stock market’s fear gauge, traders are expecting the lowest volatility in over two years. On an actual basis, the past 30 days have also been the calmest since 2021. This calm contrasts sharply with all the headwinds that are currently swirling. One of the main forces is rising interest rates, which have been consistently raised by the Federal Reserve for more than a year in an effort to calm inflation. Yes, inflation has come down, but the central bank has yet to signal that it is ready to put the brakes on. This rise in rates has led to a tightening of credit availability, a dynamic reinforced by the recent turmoil in the banking system. There is also the ever-looming geopolitical overhang of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, and the widespread impact it has had on the energy and currency markets. The chart below shows how constrained markets have been so far in 2023, compared to the second half of 2022. While several asset classes closely match their previous range, none do so more than the shares.

No asset class has been more constrained than stocks this year

JP Morgan



Marko Kolanovic, JPMorgan’s chief market strategist and co-head of global research, agrees with everyone who says the forces described above should be choppy markets. The fact that they are not, he says, comes down to temporary technical factors. Once these are removed, be careful. Kolanovic specifically refers to the dominance of option sellers, whose activity he believes leads to intraday reversals in stock prices, which naturally leads to stable trading for the broader market. This subdued volatility then incentivizes mechanical buyers like volatility targeting and risk parity funds to add exposure. The net result is a market that seems oddly indifferent to negative headwinds. (For context, the VIX typically trades inversely to the S&P 500, so equity gains are usually accompanied by a weak VIX reading.) “This market dynamic artificially suppresses perceptions of fundamental macro risk,” Kolanovic wrote in a new client note on Monday. The key word there is “artificially”, which reflects the unsustainable nature of the current placidity of the market. Kolanovic took his comment a step further and offered a recommendation for further rises in stocks: as soon as you see a bounce, hit the sell button and take profit. “Strong fundamentals bode well for Q1 results, but we advise using any market strength on the reports to reduce exposure,” he concluded.

