Stock market today: Asian stocks plunge on economic worries

By YURI KAGEYAMA

TOKYO (AP) Asian stocks were mostly down on Wednesday as worries about the health of global economies rose after a tumble on Wall Street, despite better-than-expected earnings reports.

Tokyo, Sydney and Seoul fell while Hong Kong and Shanghai gained in afternoon trading. Oil prices have risen.

From a banking crisis still hovering just below the surface to the realization that Russia has incredibly precise long-range missiles that no one has the ability to stop, Sino-American tensions on the risemore sanctions on Russia and China, and the likely unraveling of global trade and the re-emergence of higher inflation, the risks are huge, said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities.

None of this is painted by a pretty picture. However, this is the reality of the moment.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.7% in afternoon trade to 28,416.66. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped nearly 0.1% to 7,316.30. The South Korean Kospi edged down 0.1% to 2,487.20. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.1% to 19,829.04, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.1% to 3,268.47.

Escalating trade tensions between the US and China continue to weigh on market sentiment. Recent reports suggest that the United States has asked South Korean companies not to fulfill chip orders to China if US-listed companies are barred from entering China, adding to the uncertainty. uncertainty, said Anderson Alves of ActivTrades.

The S&P 500 fell 1.6% on Tuesday to 4,071.63, emerging from a week-long lull. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1% to 33,530.83 while the Nasdaq composite fell 2% to 11,799.16.

Bank of the First Republic posted by far the biggest loss in the S&P 500, and its stock nearly halved after it said its clients withdrew more than $100 billion in the first three months of the year. That does not include the $30 billion in deposits the big banks poured in to bolster confidence in their rival after the second and third largest US bank failures in history rattled confidence.

The scale of the drop in deposits has rekindled concerns about the US banking system and the risk of a decline in lending that would undermine the economy. It eclipsed Early Republics in beating analysts’ earnings expectations, and its stock plunged 49.4%.

The majority of companies so far this reporting season have exceeded expectations, but the bar has been set considerably low.

Analysts predict the worst drop in S&P 500 earnings since the spring of 2020, when the pandemic froze the global economy. That’s why Wall Street focuses as much, if not more, on what companies are saying about their future prospects as they do on their last three months.

The economy is under pressure from high interest rates designed to keep inflation in check. High rates can stifle inflation, but only by dampening the economy as a whole and affecting investment prices. Large swaths of the economy outside of the labor market have already begun to slow or contract.

With so much uncertainty about whether inflation can return to the Federal Reserve’s target without triggering a recession, “we remain skeptical that markets are off the hook,” Barclays strategists said. led by Stefano Pascale in a report. They also pointed to the risk of something breaking in the financial system due to high rates.

A report released on Tuesday showed that consumer confidence has plummeted stronger in April than expected, to its lowest level since July. It’s a discouraging signal as consumer spending makes up the biggest chunk of the US economy.

The Federal Reserve meets next week, and much of Wall Street expects it to raise interest rates at least once more before pausing.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.39% from 3.50% on Monday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed action expectations, fell to 3.95% from 4.11%.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 69 cents to $77.76 a barrel. Brent, the international standard, rose 59 cents to $81.36 a barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar fell to 133.71 Japanese yen from 133.72 yen. The euro traded at $1.0988, down from $1.0977.

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed from New York.