Asian stocks plunge on economic concerns

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street fell again on Wednesday, although a rally for Microsoft and other Big Tech stocks helped limit losses.

The S&P 500 fell 15.64 points, or 0.4%, to 4,055.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 228.96, or 0.7%, to 33,301.87, while the Nasdaq composite led the market with a gain of 55.19, or 0.5%, to 11,854 ,35.

Wall Street was coming off its worst day in a month, hurt by concerns about the strength of US banks. The spotlights have been the hardest on Bank of the First Republic, which was down another 29.8% after nearly halving the day before. It was then that he gave details of the number of clients who ran away amid last month’s turmoil in the industry.

The concern is that this bank and other small and medium-sized banks could suffer debilitating rounds of customer deposits, similar to those that caused last month chess of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Even without more shutdowns, the industry’s troubles could cause a decline in lending by banks that undermines the economy.

PacWest Bancorp., another bank in the spotlight for investors, rose 7.5% after reporting stronger-than-expected results and saying its deposits had risen since late March. This may offer optimism that the struggles of the First Republics might be specific to themselves, rather than a symptom of deeper issues with the system.

Enphase Energy, which fell 25.7% despite reporting stronger-than-expected earnings and revenue for the last quarter, also fell sharply on Wednesday. Analysts pointed to its revenue guidance for the current quarter, which fell short of some expectations.

The majority of companies have exceeded expectations so far this reporting season, but the low bar set for them is prompting many investors to pay more attention to what CEOs are saying about upcoming trends than results. of the last three months.

ActivisionBlizzardmeanwhile, fell 11.4% after UK regulators blocked its takeover by Microsoft over fears it would hurt competition in the cloud gaming market.

LARGE TECHNOLOGY FLOWERS

While the majority of stocks fell, gains for Microsoft and other Big Tech companies prevented a sharper market drop.

Microsoft rose 7.2% after reporting higher profit for the first three months of the year than analysts expected. It has a huge weight on the S&P 500 as it is the second largest stock in the index.

Tech stocks were largely among the best performers of the year as they laid off workers and made other cost cuts to improve profitability. Hopes of an upcoming break from the Federal Reserve in its barrage of interest rate hikes also helped them particularly.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, also made a bigger profit than expected. But its stock slipped 0.2% after swinging between gains and losses throughout the day. It reported its first back-to-back declines in ad revenue from a year earlier since becoming a publicly traded company in 2004.

Other Big Tech companies are expected to follow soon with their own reports. Facebook parent Meta Platforms rose 0.9% ahead of its report. He surged in after-hours trading after he said he earned more than expected.

WHY CHIPOTLE IS HIGHER

Chipotle Mexican Grill rose 12.9% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after reporting higher-than-expected earnings. It was one of the few companies to give hope that consumer spending could remain resilient despite the slowing economy. This is key because it makes up the bulk of the US economy.

Stocks have been mostly listless in recent weeks as Wall Street struggles with several questions. With few answers imminent, Mark Haefele, chief investment officer of UBS Global Wealth Management, expects stocks to remain rangebound.

Not only are investors worried about the possibility of a recession this year, he added that stocks also look relatively expensive. That means the upside room looks limited, in our view, he said.

Scott Wren, senior global market strategist at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute, sees the S&P 500 remaining largely in the 3,700-4,200 range this year. It’s in the upper half of that range, and he said he’s not looking to continue this stock market rally.

THE FED AND TARIFFS

All banks face much higher interest rates, which have risen over the past year to tighten the screws on the economy and financial markets.

The Federal Reserve has raised its overnight rate to its highest level since 2007. It is trying to contain high inflation, but its main tool for doing so is notoriously brutal. High rates slow down the whole economy and hurt investment prices.

Many investors and economists are preparing for a possible recession. Along with cracks in the banking system, high rates have already slowed housing, manufacturing and other industries. The labor market, meanwhile, remains relatively solid.

A report on Wednesday showed that orders for durable manufactured goods were stronger in March than expected.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.43% from 3.40% on Tuesday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other loans. The two-year Treasury yield, which more closely tracks Fed expectations, fell to 3.92% from 3.95% on Tuesday night.

___

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.