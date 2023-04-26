Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,366.72, down 73.15): Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Down 86 cents, or 3.71%, to $22.32 on 9.7 million shares. Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Financial. Up 47 cents, or 0.36%, to $132.23 on 8.5 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 77 cents, or 1.89%, to $39.94 on 7.4 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation. (TSX: MFC). Financial. Up six cents, or 0.23%, to $25.90 on 6.9 million shares. Athabasca Petroleum Company. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Down seven cents, or 2.11%, to $3.25 on 5.5 million shares. TCEnergy Corporation. (TSX: TRP). Energy. Down 52 cents, or 0.94%, to $54.99 on 5.5 million shares. Companies in the news: Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSX:CP). Industrialists. Down $2.41, or 2.23%, at $105.71. Kansas City-based Canadian Pacific says its net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $800 million, up more than 35% from $590 million a year earlier. The Calgary-based railroad says diluted earnings per share were 86 cents, up more than 36% from 63 cents in the same quarter last year. Teck Resources Ltd (TSX:TECK.B). Basic materials. Up $2.39, or 4.05%, to $61.35. The decision by Teck Resources Ltd. overturning a key shareholder vote on its plan to separate its operations can be seen as a victory for Glencore in its ongoing campaign to acquire the Vancouver-based mining company. But Teck stands by its assertion that the Swiss commodities giant’s bid remains a “non-starter”, and Teck CEO Jonathan Price indicated on Wednesday that the company may be receptive to other suitors. Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI.B). Basic materials. Up $1.73, or 2.68%, to $66.37. Rogers Communications Inc. partners with SpaceX and Lynk Global to deliver satellite-to-phone connectivity across Canada and boost coverage in remote areas. The Toronto-based company announced at its annual general meeting on Wednesday that the measures are aimed at expanding coverage for Rogers customers in areas not served by traditional wireless networks. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on April 26, 2023. The Canadian Press

