Stock market today: live updates

The blue-chip index fell 228.96 points, or 0.68%, to end at 33,301.87 after rising more than 100 points earlier in the session. THE S&P500 slid 0.38%, closing at 4,055.99. heavy technology Nasdaq Compound added 0.47% to end at 11,854.35, trimming gains after surging 1.43% during the trading day.

THE Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 200 points as investors’ worries about the First Republic overshadowed their enthusiasm about Big Tech’s earnings.

Bank of the First Republic slipped nearly 30%, extending losses after falling nearly 50% on Tuesday. The regional bank said late Monday that its deposits fell 40% to $104.5 billion in the first quarter.

This has reignited concerns about the health of the banking system initially sparked by the shutdown of Silicon Valley Bank last month. Bloomberg Newsreported Wednesday that U.S. banking regulators are considering downgrading their ratings of the First Republic, which could hamper the bank’s ability to borrow from the Federal Reserve.

Microsoft climbed more than 7% to trade at its highest point in more than a year after beating Wall Street expectations for higher and lower results in its latest quarter. The company also said it saw a strong increase in revenue from its Intelligent Cloud business segment. Amazon increased by more than 2%, some market players took hope that the e-commerce giant’s cloud business could also show strong revenue growth.

Alphabet shares ended down 0.1% after rising earlier in the day. Google’s parent company posted better-than-expected earnings on Tuesday, but said revenue was up only 3% from the same period a year ago.

Yet the SPDR Technology Sector Fund (XLK) added about 1.5% as investors increased their exposure in the heart of Big Tech’s earnings week. Metaplatforms advanced 0.9% ahead of Facebook’s parent company earnings report after the market close. Amazon’ s quarterly report is due after the bell Thursday.

Somewhere else, Chipotle shares jumped nearly 13% to a record high on strong earnings.

“Earnings weren’t enough to catalyze the market higher,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird.

There’s been “a few good reports on the Big Tech names, but there’s been such a rally in their earnings season that I think you needed revenue to really break a high bar to catalyze another leg higher “, added Mayfield. “It just hasn’t been the case, especially when other headwinds are weighing on the market.”

Demand for durable goods like appliances and computers was higher than economists expected in March, data showed Wednesday morning, a sign the economy is showing resilience. This data point comes ahead of the latest GDP update scheduled for Thursday and the Fed’s major personal consumption expenditure price index, the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge on Friday.

