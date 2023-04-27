Joint statement on the completion of the LIBOR transition





Summary:

The Federal Reserve Board of Governors (Board), the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB ) together with the regulators of state banks and state credit unions (collectively, the agencies) are jointly issuing this statement to remind supervised institutions that the London Interbank Offered Rate Panels (LIBOR) in US dollars ( USD) will end on June 30, 2023 The agencies also reiterate their expectation that institutions exposed to USD LIBOR should complete the transition of the remaining LIBOR contracts as soon as possible. As noted in previous interagency statements, failure to adequately prepare for the LIBOR shutdown could jeopardize financial stability and the safety and soundness of institutions and create litigation, operational and protection risks. consumers. Statement of applicability: The content and material referenced in this FIL applies to all FDIC-insured financial institutions. Strong points:

The agencies expect institutions to have taken all necessary steps to prepare for an orderly transition from LIBOR by June 30, 2023.

Institutions have reported significant progress in their efforts to transition to LIBOR; however, there is still work to be done for institutions to prepare for the end of the USD LIBOR panels. Institutions are encouraged to ensure that alternative alternative rates are negotiated if necessary and put in place by June 30, 2023 for all financial contracts referencing LIBOR, including investments, derivatives and loans. Institutions are also encouraged to work quickly with their clients and to coordinate with other institutions as needed in these efforts.

To ease the transition, Congress enacted the Adjustable Interest Rates (LIBOR) Act (LIBOR Act) to provide a targeted solution for so-called “difficult” contracts, which are contracts referencing USD LIBOR and will not expire by June 30. , 2023, but which do not have adequate fallback provisions providing for a clearly defined or realizable replacement benchmark after the cessation of USD LIBOR. In January 2023, the Federal Reserve Board issued regulations that implement LIBOR.

Examiners will continue to monitor efforts through 2023 to ensure that institutions have retired their contracts from LIBOR in a safe and sound manner and in accordance with applicable legal requirements.

Agencies remind institutions that safe and sound practices include performing the necessary due diligence to ensure alternative rate selections are appropriate for the products, risk profile, risk management capabilities, clients and financing and operational capacities of the institution. As part of their due diligence, institutions should understand how their chosen benchmark rate is constructed and be aware of any vulnerabilities associated with that rate and the markets that underpin it. Related topic: Capital markets Joint statement on the completion of the LIBOR transition Aim Five Federal Financial Institution Regulators1 together with the regulators of state banks and state credit unions (collectively, the agencies) are jointly issuing this statement to remind supervised institutions that US dollar (USD) LIBOR panels will end on June 30, 2023. The agencies also reiterate their expectation that institutions with USD LIBOR exposure should complete the transition of the remaining LIBOR contracts as soon as possible. As noted in previous interagency statements, failure to adequately prepare for the LIBOR shutdown could jeopardize financial stability and the safety and soundness of institutions and create litigation, operational and protection risks. consumers.2 Prudential considerations The agencies expect institutions to have taken all necessary steps to prepare for an orderly transition from LIBOR by June 30, 2023. Rapid transition of remaining old contracts Institutions have reported significant progress in their efforts to transition to LIBOR; however, there is still work to be done for institutions to prepare for the end of the USD LIBOR panels. Institutions are encouraged to ensure that alternative alternative rates are negotiated if necessary and put in place by June 30, 2023 for all financial contracts referencing LIBOR, including investments, derivatives and loans. Institutions are also encouraged to work quickly with their clients and to coordinate with other institutions as needed in these efforts. To ease the transition, Congress enacted the Adjustable Interest Rates (LIBOR) Act (LIBOR Act) to provide a targeted solution for so-called “difficult” contracts, which are contracts referencing USD LIBOR and will not expire by June 30. , 2023, but which do not have adequate fallback provisions providing for a clearly defined or realizable replacement benchmark after the cessation of USD LIBOR.3 In January 2023, the Federal Reserve Board issued regulations that implement LIBOR.4 Examiners will continue to monitor efforts through 2023 to ensure that institutions have retired their contracts from LIBOR in a safe and sound manner and in accordance with applicable legal requirements. Choosing the appropriate alternative rate Agencies remind institutions that safe and sound practices include conducting the necessary due diligence to ensure alternative rate selections are appropriate for the products, risk profile, risk management capabilities, clients and financing and operational capacities of the institution. As part of their due diligence, institutions should understand how their chosen benchmark rate is constructed and be aware of any vulnerabilities associated with that rate and the markets that underpin it. 1 The federal financial institution regulators are the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (Board), Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). 3 Public law 117-103, div. U, codified at 12 USC 5801 and more. 4 88 Fed. Reg. 5,204 (January 26, 2023).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fdic.gov/news/financial-institution-letters/2023/fil23020.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos