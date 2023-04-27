Stock market today: live updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on April 26, 2023 in New York City.

U.S. stock futures rose Wednesday night.

Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.5%, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.2%. Futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27 points, or 0.08%.

Meta shares surged in after-hours trading as the company reported quarterly earnings that beat analysts’ expectations. The company released stronger-than-expected guidance for the current period.

During regular exchanges on Wednesday, the Dow lose 228.96 points, or 0.68%. THE S&P500 slipped 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Compound increased by 0.47%.

In Wednesday’s session, Microsoft shares jumped more than 7%, buoyed by an earnings beat released Tuesday night. Meanwhile, First Republic shares fell nearly 30% as investors worried about the health of the regional bank.

Liz Young, chief investment officer at SoFi, warns investors that despite the majority of S&P 500 companies reporting earnings above expectations, the worst is not yet behind the market.

“We’ve seen expectations revised down by around 15%,” she said. “So for companies to beat those lowered expectations, although probably a good thing for sentiment right now, because markets don’t like to hear about misfires, we’re beating some pretty unimpressive numbers.”

Thursday will be full of winnings action, with Eli Lilly, Merck, Southwest Airlines and American Airlines posting the results before the bell. Comcast, owner of NBCUniversal, CNBC’s parent company, is also expected to report in the morning.

Tech giants Amazon and Intel will share their quarterly results after the closing bell on Thursday.

Key economic data releases include the initial reading of US gross domestic product for the first quarter, scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Weekly unemployment claims are due at the same time. Other important data points include pending home sales for March and the Kansas City Federal Reserve manufacturing index reading.