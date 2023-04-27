BWI Airport TSA Obtains New Credential Authentication Technology to Improve Screening Capabilities at Checkpoints





LINTHICUM, Md. New technology that confirms the validity of a traveler’s identification (ID) and confirms their flight information in near real time is now being used at all Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoints in Baltimore-Washington International/Thurgood Marshall Airport. The TSA has 36 Credential Authentication Technology (CAT) units used at the airport which are equipped with cameras and are used to match the face of individuals with the face that appears on the ID card travellers, such as the person’s license or passport. The technology enhances detection capabilities to identify fraudulent documents at the security checkpoint. Photos are not recorded and are only used to match the person standing at the travel document verification podium with the photo on the ID that is presented. This technology is valuable because it improves detection capabilities to identify fraudulent IDs such as driver’s licenses and passports at a checkpoint and it increases efficiency by automatically verifying passenger identification, said Christopher Murgia, TSA’s Director of Federal Security for Maryland. This helps ensure that we know who is boarding the flights. The system also confirms the flight status of passengers by verifying that the person has a ticket to depart from that airport that day. Plus, the unit is self-serve, meaning passengers insert their ID and don’t have to hand it to a TSA agent. Thus, the units reduce touch points and speed up the process. Travelers insert their ID, look at the camera and if the ID is validated, the traveler then proceeds to the checkpoint. Even with the use of these units by the TSA, travelers should still check in with their airline in advance and bring their boarding pass to their gate to show the airline representative. before boarding their flight. CAT units have what we call a programmed credential library that allows the unit to authenticate over 2,500 different types of credential including passports, military common access cards, retired military IDs, Department of Homeland Security trusted traveler ID cards, uniformed services ID cards, permanent resident cards, U.S. visas and driver’s licenses, and issued photo IDs by state motor vehicle departments. ###

