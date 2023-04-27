Avelo Airlines Adds Third Nonstop Destination to Redmond: California’s Sonoma Wine Country

(Update: Added video)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Avelo Airlines announced Wednesday that it is expanding service to Redmond Municipal Airport, adding twice-weekly nonstop flights from Redmond to Sonoma/Santa Rosa, Calif., in the heart of the California wine region.

Avelo said it would be the only airline to offer nonstop flights between central Oregon and California Wine Countrys’ Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport (STS) — yes, named after the creator from the comic strip “Peanuts”.

Here’s the rest of the airline’s full press release on the new flights;

Avelos nonstop service between RDM and Sonoma County will begin June 23 and will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays using next-generation Boeing 737 aircraft. Introductory one-way fares will start at $34* and customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Andrew Levy, Chairman and CEO of Avelo Airlines said, Grew up again at RDM! We are excited to announce more service from central Oregon with this new nonstop route to Sonoma County. Our Central Oregon customers know that Avelo is the most convenient and affordable way to get to Los Angeles and Palm Springs. Now it’s easier than ever to travel to California Wine Country, whether it’s for a vacation, a weekend getaway, or to reconnect with family and friends.

Sean Neary, Chairman of the RDM Airport Committee said: This is an exciting time for travelers to and from central Oregon. The addition of another new non-stop destination further demonstrates the tourism appeal of central Oregon, as well as our vibrant business community. We thank Avelo for entrusting Redmond with this opportunity at a time when many airlines are struggling to maintain their routes and staff. It is truly a testament to the support and stewardship of our community.

With the addition of Sonoma/Santa Rosa, Avelo will now serve three destinations nonstop from RDM. STS joins LA’s premier airport, Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Avelos’ seasonal service to Palm Springs. Avelo also serves two other cities in Oregon: Eugene and Medford.

CURIOSITY: Hello, Avelo! It rhymes, UH-VELL-O, like yellow or Jell-O.

The New Way to Experience California Wine Country

As the gateway to wine country, STS is uniquely positioned to place visitors minutes from dozens of wineries, 25 minutes from towering redwoods, and 30 minutes from breathtaking panoramic views of the Pacific. With its gently rolling hills, misty ocean breezes, century-old redwoods, and meandering rivers and streams, Sonoma County offers an array of outdoor activities and experiences. There are over 60 national and state parks that offer miles of hiking and biking trails, kayaking and ziplining, hot air ballooning, horseback riding, camping, and untouched wilderness.

STS is a small hometown airport experience where customers benefit from smaller crowds, a shorter walking distance from the curb to the gate, and faster TSA lines. Whether arriving or departing from STS, STS provides a smooth and hassle-free travel experience so customers can arrive at their destination refreshed and ready to go.

Jon Stout, STS Airport Manager said, This new Avelo route between STS and RDM offers many advantages. Not only is it a quick and easy flight, but it also allows passengers to avoid the hassle and congestion of large airports. Both destinations offer world-class excursions ranging from wine tasting and mountain biking to farm-to-table dining and microbreweries. We are excited about the new service and the visitors it will bring to Sonoma County.

Avelo was founded with the vision of helping customers save money and time. Since taking off on April 28, 2021, Avelo has carried more than two million customers on more than 17,000 flights.

In addition to offering customers daily low fares on every route, Avelo customers can always change or cancel their routes at no additional cost. Avelo also offers several unbundled travel enhancement options that give customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked baggage, carry-on baggage, and carrying a pet. in the cabin.

Additionally, American-built Boeing 737 Avelo aircraft offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the smaller regional jets currently operating at most airports served by Avelo. Customers who appreciate advance seat assignment can choose from several low-cost seating options, including seats with extra legroom, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating. A third of the seats on Avelo aircraft are available for customers who appreciate the comfort of extra legroom.

Avelo flies to 43 destinations in 24 states. The airline has ushered in a new era of convenience, choice and competition in air travel by operating unserved routes to mostly underserved communities across the country. At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small local airport, which makes every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

At Avelo, every flight is also non-stop. This connectionless travel experience not only provides Avelo customers with a faster and easier travel experience, but also minimizes delays, cancellations and lost luggage. In fact, Avelo has established itself as one of the most reliable airlines in the Americas. In the first quarter of 2023, Avelo had the lowest flight cancellation rate and second best on-time performance in the US airline industry.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is embedded in Avelos One Crew Value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By taking care of each other and taking ownership of their commitments, Avelo crew members focus on anticipating and understanding the needs of customers on the ground and in the air.

About Avello Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded for the simple purpose of Inspire travel. The airline offers its customers time and cost savings, low daily fares and a refreshing, smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of next-generation Boeing 737 aircraft, Avelo flies to 43 popular destinations across the United States, including its five bases at Los Angeles Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticuts Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), Delaware Valleys Wilmington Airport (ILG), and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). For more information, visit AveloAir.com or the Avello press room at AvelloAir.com/Newsroom.

*Very low one-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $34 between RDM and STS for travel completed by September 6, 2023. Fares must be booked by May 8, 2023. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional charges for carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seating and other optional services may apply. A $20 fee per seated traveler applies to all reservations or changes made through the Avelo Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelos Carriage contract.